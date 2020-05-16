What is the place of the living arts in containment?
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
Normally, at this time of year, Montreal is apprêterait to live in the feverish rhythm of its international festival of dance and theatre. The absence of the Festival TransAmériques leaves a great void. And in front of the forced cancellation of its 14th edition, his co-general manager and artistic director Martin Faucher, goes through an intense period of questioning. “There is a grief, and at the same time, a sort of wavering, of uncertainty. It is in meetings in perpetuity. What else could take place ? The role of the festival has never been weighed. What a place to take it ? “
Martin Faucher, who hopes to see next year more of 22 shows planned for the edition 2020, is reduced to the essence of what a festival. “This is much more than a programming in the room,” he recalls. The young international participants of the seminar, the clinical playwriting… there is a whole tree incredible that we found in the forming an unravelling world. In fact, the festival, I realize that this is a relationship of intimacy. “And, of course, a meeting of people.
The gathering and privacy : two concepts precisely undermined by the social distancing. For a few weeks, the team at the FTA has worked hard to translate to stage performances in shows virtual. These two ambitious projects have, however, been abandoned, the time limit being too short to ensure quality. And the artists themselves were reluctant. “They wondered : “Is it that I’m trying really to create ? It is a platform that I know less about, it will come out how ?” And in one of the projects, it is proposed to create from their present reality. Some said they were unable, not having a setback. “
But for Faucher, the questioning was also more wide. “If you throw a festival reinvented, is what is a more, or we just add to the noise, to the more tender “, in a context where there are already the essential information and opportunities to escape from the line ? “Would you rather listen to the silence that is imposed on us currently ? “
Parentheses meditative
In the end, this version unique of the FTA will be in the form of podcasts and books the director to publish on the website of the festival. Texts impressionist-inflected poetry that show a “facet unusual punishment” of the event. “Very quickly, it has been my personal way of making sure that in spite of all, the festival exists. It was necessary that I speak of these shows. I revisit in saying this that has brought me to such a work, or what I the links, in Montreal or in my own life. “
His sixth and last book will be published online may 20, the opening day of the planned event. History of mark the occasion and to say that ” for the duration of the festival, it is still there “. It is also between the 20 may and 3 June that the FTA hope to make available (free of charge) the four podcasts that he produces.
Produced by Antoine Bédard, these segments sound a result of four meetings with the “wise men” who were due to be held at the general headquarters of the festival, a series called Living the life. “The edition 2020 was crossed by the idea of death, disappearance, carried by the show of Alain Platel, Requiem for L. Even before the COVID-19, lot of things were on the verge of disappearing. “In return, asked Martin to Mow and Jessie Mill, playwright and artistic advisor of the festival, how this finitude compels us to consider life from a different angle ?
In The sky, the anthropologist and abenaki Nicole O’bomsawin and the imam sufi Shaykh Omar Koné exchange on spirituality. The sum of lost offers the look of the writer, and a great walker Daniel Canty on Montreal. The philosopher and political scientist Dalie Giroux is interested in Our ruins of civilization. Finally, the ornithologist Olivier Barden share his vast knowledge of our melodious companions. These reflections invite us to contemplation of what surrounds us fall stack during this period of forced break.
The director sees bright ” parentheses meditative “. And the podcast allows for great privacy. “There is a delicacy in this form, that pleases me a lot. Often, the FTA is associated with the spectacular, to works that provide a shock, aesthetic or about. There, it is really elsewhere. And I think that we need a more intimate currently, more reassuring. “What of the future ? Like many, Martin Faucher is concerned about the near future in the field of the performing arts.
“Currently, there are people who are making plans to have productions with a single performer on stage. “But is it that the public will feel safe in a room ? And with what terms of representation ? So much of the unknown still lingers. With the real possibility that the return to normal will not happen before 2021… ” It’s going to take that, as artists, we can find a way to still be creative, and to take the opportunity to turn this period into a time of experimentation, discussions, healing. And not that everyone in the home. “
It will also be important to rethink the contact with the public. If a room cannot be filled a quarter of its capacity, for example, it could broadcast ” conversations, public readings “, instead of a production, he suggests. The director hopes that the community takes the opportunity to revise its modes of operation. Is this model of subscriptions, hiring of artists, which forces theaters to provide their shows, ” often one, two, even three years in advance. A situation like this can allow us to return to the basics as to what is relevant to programming. “
One thing is for certain, he does not believe that the virtual is the answer to everything. The human exchanges that precede the performances at a festival, the real contact with the work do not have a substitute. “The arts appeal to the sensual. The digital is very convenient and very democratic. But there is still an element [sacrificed], at the level of the senses. “
Podcasts from the 14th to ETS (in containment) will be put online between 27 may and 3 June on the website of ets.ca and will remain available thereafter. The notebooks of the director are already online.
The moments ETS
From the may 21, Artv will also online capsules featuring six artists who were asked to present a show at the FTA. Louise Lecavalier, Daina Ashbee, Christian Lapointe, Nadia Ross, Mélanie Demers and Marie Brassard to discuss their work, but also of the impact of the pandemic on them.