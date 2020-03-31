What kind of mask? Need a scrub! Beautician called a “recipe” for youth faces
Does not help where expensive cosmetics, they “improvised” means.
Women used to trust “trusted” means. They are not always effective. Creams and masks only help to restore and moisturize the skin. Here only the problem of age requires a different approach. Beautician told how to look younger for 10 years.
No mask can not cope with the problem of skin aging. Need a scrub and just scrub! Case impact on the epidermis. Unlike other cosmetic products, scrub starts the process of rejuvenation. Cells will rejuvenate not only during use.
Beautician called a “recipe” of young person:
- Oat flakes (3 tablespoons) – nourishes and smoothes wrinkles.
- Honey or yogurt (2 tbsp) – tones and fights against small wrinkles.
- Olive oil (1 tbsp) – moisturizes and cleans the cracks.
Preparation of the scrub is only 50% of success. It is important to apply the remedy. Beautician shared scheme of rejuvenation.
To enjoy every day while washing in the morning and before bedtime. You can use a brush or fingertips. If you repeat the procedure at least 7 consecutive days, then the effect will not keep itself waiting. In this scrub you can use only 3 times a week. The course 9 times.
Even in “luxury” can not guarantee 100% ecological composition. That’s why “handy” cosmetics, the priority for “Mature” ladies. In the end, will save money and achieve the desired result without any harm to health.