ADVERTISEMENT

The sports agenda for this Wednesday brings us international friendlies that star the day. Also, Roland Garros with the match between Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreño.

Cristiano Ronaldo

What time do Portugal-Spain play and how to watch it live

On the sports agenda for this Wednesday we will have action for all tastes. Those selected from Portugal and Spain will star today in Lisbon in the most attractive friendly match of the FIFA date, since it proposes the cross between Ansu Fati , the Barcelona player who is a young promise of the “Red”, and the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo , of Juventus .

In addition, there are quarter-final matches at Roland Garros with the presentation of Novak Djokovic against Pablo Carreño.

FRIENDLY

10:00 Hurricane vs TNT SPORTS workshops

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

15:30 Portugal vs Spain ESPN 2

15:45 Germany vs Turkey DIRECTV SPORTS 2/1612

15:45 Netherlands vs Mexico

15:45 Switzerland vs Croatia DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613

15:45 Italy vs Moldova DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613

16:10 France vs Ukraine DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

MLS (MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER)

20:00 NY Red Bull vs Inter Miami ESPN

BRAZILIAN

19:00 Corinthians vs Santos

19:15 Flamengo vs Sport Recife

21:30 Botafogo vs Palmeiras

21:30 Fortaleza vs Atl. Mineiro

ROLAND GARROS

07:00 Quarterfinals ESPN

12:00 ESPN quarterfinal

CYCLING: GIRO D'ITALIA

07:00 Stage 5 ESPN 3

INTERNATIONAL BOXING

23:00 Charles Conwell vs Wendy Toussaint TYC SPORTS