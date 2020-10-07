The sports agenda for this Wednesday brings us international friendlies that star the day. Also, Roland Garros with the match between Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreño.
Cristiano Ronaldo
On the sports agenda for this Wednesday we will have action for all tastes. Those selected from Portugal and Spain will star today in Lisbon in the most attractive friendly match of the FIFA date, since it proposes the cross between Ansu Fati , the Barcelona player who is a young promise of the “Red”, and the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo , of Juventus .
In addition, there are quarter-final matches at Roland Garros with the presentation of Novak Djokovic against Pablo Carreño.
FRIENDLY
10:00 Hurricane vs TNT SPORTS workshops
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY
15:30 Portugal vs Spain ESPN 2
15:45 Germany vs Turkey DIRECTV SPORTS 2/1612
15:45 Netherlands vs Mexico
15:45 Switzerland vs Croatia DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613
15:45 Italy vs Moldova DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613
16:10 France vs Ukraine DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
MLS (MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER)
20:00 NY Red Bull vs Inter Miami ESPN
BRAZILIAN
19:00 Corinthians vs Santos
19:15 Flamengo vs Sport Recife
21:30 Botafogo vs Palmeiras
21:30 Fortaleza vs Atl. Mineiro
ROLAND GARROS
07:00 Quarterfinals ESPN
12:00 ESPN quarterfinal
CYCLING: GIRO D'ITALIA
07:00 Stage 5 ESPN 3
INTERNATIONAL BOXING
23:00 Charles Conwell vs Wendy Toussaint TYC SPORTS