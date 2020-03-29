What to do if your smartphone does not see the card
We are often asked what to do if your smartphone does not see the card or can’t work with her. Modern smartphone’s memory card is almost the only way to expand the smartphone memory. Many models are available with only one variant of internal memory, which can not accommodate a lot of pictures or episodes of your favorite series. The ideal solution in this situation will be the memory card. But if it doesn’t work, it really becomes a problem. In this article we will discuss the most frequent causes of incorrect operation of the memory card. But at the same time look at ways to make it work correctly.
The contents
- 1 What is the volume of memory card to choose for a smartphone
- 2 Why memory card is not visible
- 3 How to format the memory card
- 4 What kind of memory card to choose for your
What is the volume of memory card to choose for a smartphone
Very often the memory of the smartphone is 32 GB or a maximum of 64 GB. Given that the memory card is the same amount you can buy a very inexpensive, users mainly choose this volume. On internal memory, about 10 GB occupied by the system and the built-in applications. Yet the same can be employed by third-party applications. As a result, the internal memory remains very little space and all content is stored on the memory card. When she suddenly “falls off”, the user loses all used to enjoy on the go, music, movies, files and more.
Personally, I was faced with the fact that the memory card failed and I lost important data. So I always recommend to buy a smartphone with a large internal memory. Yes, they cost more but even those who are willing to pay more, just ignore this and choose the option of memory expansion, not its large initial margin.
Operational memory is a lot, but it is not always necessary. How much RAM is the Galaxy S20 and why did he have so much
This approach also has its advantages, since the memory card can be pull out and insert the computer. So easier to transfer data than a wire. You can also go on vacation and shoot anything. If memory runs out, you can simply replace the memory card. This is more convenient but less reliable.
Why memory card is not visible
Let’s start in order. The first step is to check the card memory. Just remove it from the device and inspect it contacts. Perhaps they also have traces of corrosion or damage. If the contacts are dirty, they just wipe with alcohol or even soft cloth. This may solve part of the problem, but in the case of physical damage it will not help. When there are important data, you can just try to move it to another smartphone or to connect to the computer. Times are already talking about the computers, let us recall how to call from PC via phone Android
Sometimes there is an option in which the memory card is not working, but it’s not supposed to work. I’m talking about those cases where its volume is larger than that supported by the smartphone. The vast majority of modern smartphones support memory cards up to 128 GB or even 256 GB. It is unlikely that someone would buy a higher capacity card, but the flagship model will cope with them.
However, you can still find smartphones that do not pull more than 64 GB or even 32 GB. On some of the smartphones it is necessary to strictly observe this restriction. If the card has more memory than the maximum, a message appears that it is not supported or just nothing happens and the smartphone is not going to see it. Carefully study the technical characteristics of your smartphone before you buy drive.
Another common reason for of the fact that the memory card has ceased to be seen by the smartphone, is improper formatting. For example, it can be formatted with the NTFS file system, but the smartphone has no way of working with it.
Also, the memory card may not be formatted as a single drive, and as an extension of the internal memory of the smartphone. In this case, this card will not workif you move it to another machine. Even if you reset your smartphone and reinstall the operating system, the card will not be able to work with a smartphone, most likely. In this case, the output of one formatted.
Sometimes the scandals are connected with memory. Samsung removed the option to clear memory after a major scandal
How to format a memory card
If the memory card has an important data (pictures, documents, music, etc), you should try to connect it to computer via card reader. After you copy your data to a computer or external drive, you will need to format it. This can be done both on the computer and smartphone.
In the first case, you will need to choose ExFAT or FAT32. They both are designed to work with a smartphone. In addition, you can format the memory card directly into the smartphone. With this you can choose the option of use as a separate drive, and as an extension of internal memory. In this case, the memory card you can install apps and store some system data.
To format the memory card directly in the app by tapping the notification that it does not work. In this case, the phone will offer to format it. If this method seems too easy, you can do it manually. Have to go to settings page, find item “Store” and then select “memory Card”. In different smartphone models, the names may change, but the essence will always be roughly the same. In the end, you only need to agree on the formatting and the smartphone will do everything himself.
Don’t forget that formatting will erase ALL data recorded on the memory card. In the end it will be completely erased.
It is important to understand that when you install apps to the memory card they will work worse. This is due to the fact that the memory card will still run slower than internal memory. Therefore, for applications and system files I recommend to use the built-in memory. Memory card best to use for saving photos, music, movies, documents and the like, for which speed is not so critical.
While the memory card still need to choose good and fast. This is not the case when the saving a couple of hundred rubles will be critical. But buying a map of the eminent manufacturer, you will get higher speed, greater stability and durability.
What kind of memory card to choose for your
There are so many manufacturers of memory cards. Among the most famous can be called Transcend, SanDisk, Kingston and Samsung. Buying these memory cards, chances are you will not encounter any problems. At least, I have always used these firms. Now I have all devices are SanDisk, and I chose Transcend. Neither the one nor the other I’ve never had any complaints.
In that case, I was talking about at first, took me noname card from the gift shop. So I treat them with great caution. If you have such card and it works, it is not necessary to tell everyone that everything is fine. I’m not arguing that it will work, but will be less reliable. If you bought a smartphone for 20 000 rubles, it is better not to regret the extra 500 rubles. Approximately so will cost more a good memory card.
For all the latest news from the world of Android can be monitored on our website or in Google News. If you have not tried it, now’s the time.
As for the volume, then one chooses the amount that he needs. If you take a lot of photos, shoot video or like in the road to watch a movie, better take a map on the 128 GB. Probably, this is generally the optimal amount of both money and health. In older devices the biggest memory card made its bearer to slow down. Now this is almost there, but buying an excessive amount of is not worth it.
But what exactly is is to buy a memory card with high speed read and write. It can be found in the characteristics of the card. The bigger it is, the better and the sky’s the limit in this case. Only with a fast card you can shoot video in the highest quality and the recording will not be interrupted. In any case, it is necessary to understand that the advantages of fast cards is not only that you will throw it all in ten minutes instead of twenty, but in the fact that the smartphone in General will run faster.
Share in the commentswhat cards you prefer to use.