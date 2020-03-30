What to eat for snacks: tips nutritionists
Main meals do not always satisfy our hunger, so we decide to grab a bite in between something light and not too rich. Experts told how to make your snack is not only healthy for the body and health, reports newsyou.info.
Nuts
The benefit of such snacks cannot be overemphasized: it improves brain function, improve endurance, and are prophylactic against disease of the heart and blood vessels. This is a real storehouse of nutrients and vitamins. But remember about the dosage: no more than 30 grams of nuts per day.
Fruit
Fruits with a low glycemic index will enable you to quickly and efficiently lose weight. Best suited apples, kiwi, oranges, grapefruits, peaches, pears, plums. Not less useful figure to snack on strawberries and cherries. Thanks to this product you can satisfy your hunger, get enough fiber, good for digestion.
Dairy products
Perfect for a snack is yogurt, kefir, fermented baked milk or cheese. It is a storehouse of protein, calcium, minerals for weight loss and satiety. Also, these products relieve irritability, and make you calmer.
Muesli
To prepare granola is not difficult. But we are not talking about the purchase of the product. Make granola yourself – grains, fruits, seeds, nuts and honey. This is a simple version of the snack, also delicious. A lot of fiber, minerals will make this option a pleasant Breakfast, which will satiate for hours.
Smoothies
Now smoothies are very popular. As the basis, choose milk or yogurt, mix with fresh fruit, berries, herbs, vegetables, add to juices or cereal. The cocktail will easily fit in the bag and will be a handy snack at any time of the day.
Dried fruits
1-2 handfuls of such product (dried apricots, raisins, prunes) will help to satisfy hunger, nourish the brain, to gain physical strength and energy. In addition, the dried fruit helps fight mood swings and beat depression.
Previously we wrote what spices are good for health.