What to expect for the return to work?
The prospect of a return to work raises numerous concerns, both among workers than among employers.
In the meantime the plan for the reopening of the economy, expected very soon, the prospect of returning to work raises a host of concerns both among the workers, confined to the house for weeks, that among employers, who will need to implement the directives of the public health. What should you expect ? Can it be that people refuse to come to work ? What are the duties of each, the duties of the other ?
“It is a recovery that will never be like what has been experienced before, with new paradigms. And a company’s due diligence will be required to comply with these requirements to ensure compliance with its basic obligations, among which there are the health and safety of its employees “, said entry game Me Eric Lallier, partner at Norton Rose Fulbright.
The employee may refuse to work only to the extent that there is an imminent risk to his health and safety.
— Me Éric Lallier
A concerned person would have the right to refuse a return to work ? “To the extent that the employer legitimately to resume its activities and that it meets the requirements of the public health, he has the right to require from its employees that they are working “, said to Me, Lallier. The contract is clear : the employer provides a salary and an opportunity to work, and the employee performs his or her work. “An employee may refuse to work only to the extent that there is an imminent risk to his health and safety. The mere subjective fear of being contaminated is not a sufficient reason. “That said, the situation is unprecedented. “There is a need for flexibility and to try dialogue. There is no doubt about it. “
In this regard, the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) indicates that a person exercising the right of refusal must “immediately notify” the employer and provide him with the reasons. If she is experiencing symptoms, she should also notify her employer.
At the base, ” it is necessary to ensure that the employer puts at our disposal the elements of security that are needed. Meet the two meters, etc, So, honestly, the instructions of the government, ” said Me Sophie Mongeon, owner of Desroches Mongeon, specializing in labour law. “It is the obligation of the employer and what the worker can ask for. The duty of the worker is to offer you a benefit of work, which is foreseen in the civil Code. “
A person who refuses to report to work, without reasonable cause, could face dismissal, said to Me, Mongeon. “But what I say when people ask me the question, is that it is difficult to answer yes or no, or to say what will happen. There is no table of contents, ” she said, referring to the common sense. “If you don’t put water in our wine, and, on the other, it’s going to go wrong. An employer-employee relationship, it is like a couple relationship. “
“Companies that haven’t really stopped [their activities] are likely to, in quotation marks, be better prepared,” says Marie-Hélène Jetté, associate at Langlois. They have already put measures in place. “Those who have adopted have, in good French, stopped for a bit net fret sec, almost overnight. “Companies should begin to prepare the return. Recall of employees will arrive quickly. “So, is it restarts at 100 % or gradually ? That we remember ? And in what order ? If the company is unionized, there are rules. It could pose issues in respect of training. Is it that the employees that I recall, according to a collective agreement, are exactly those which I would have had need ? This is not clear. There will be challenges. “