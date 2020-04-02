What vegetables prevent to lose weight
We all know that the diet you have to eat a lot of vegetables. However, scientists at Harvard University conducted a multi-year large-scale experiment, the results of which found that there are the vegetable that make it difficult to get rid of excess weight. Observations over 13 000 participants lasted for 20 years, reports newsyou.info.
In the course of the study, volunteers were divided into 2 groups. Every day they ate certain vegetables. Some eat foods with high starch content, others greens. Participants from the first group, despite the vegetable diet that consisted mainly of potatoes and beans, often gain weight. The rest of the volunteers, he remained stable. According to the authors of scientific work, starchy vegetables provoke weight gain is not worse than pastry.
Scientists say that effective weight loss contributes to avoiding sweets, fizzy drinks, fast food and alcohol. In addition, to bring the weight to normal helps the meat with light vegetables. The fact is that with this set, the human body receives the maximum amount of vitamins, fiber and protein and low simple carbs.
While the study authors do not recommend completely abandon the heavy legumes and vegetables, they are advised to simply reduce their number.
