What will happen to it in the purchase of Transat Air Canada?
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
Without predicting the cancellation of the transaction, it is not impossible for there to be a renegotiation, according to a specialist.
If the crisis in the airline industry and the reservations expressed by the guard dogs of the competition raise questions on the purchase of Transat Air Canada, experts do not go so far as to predict the cancellation of the transaction. That is not to say, warns one of them, that the agreement could not be the subject of a renegotiation.
“Is it that Air Canada is in need of Transat ? This is the question that must be asked. Air Canada may have other priorities to manage currently, depending on the speed of the resumption of flights and the opening of borders, ” said Michel Archambault, professor emeritus in the School of management sciences of UQAM and holder of the Transat Chair in tourism from 1992 to 2012. For Air Canada, “he continues,” the major part of the profits on a commercial flight from the economy class and Privilege of the business class. “If the economic recovery is slower for this category of people and seats, maybe they will delay, or renegotiate the agreement with Transat. “
Air Canada has offered $ 18 per share (720 million in cash) for Transat. The title of Transat has finished the session Thursday at 6.76 $. As for Air Canada, its action is increased from $ 52 in January to a range between 14 $ and 20 $. As at 31 march, cash and short-term investments of Air Canada were $ 6.1 billion, including $ 2.6 billion in cash. The company wants to find savings of $ 750 million this year, delaying some spending and reducing its costs.
“If the transaction does not take place, that is, in an ideal world, best for the consumer and the travelling public,” says Isabelle Dostaler, a specialist in issues of aerospace engineering and dean of the faculty of management, Memorial University, Newfoundland. “Except that here, things are so bad that if the transaction does not occur, Air Transat will disappear. The situation is so difficult at this time, even for a [important player] as Air Canada, for the us carriers, anywhere in the world. “
The degree of uncertainty that hangs over the industry is significant, ” says Dostaler. “Are we going to get back to our good old habits ? Will there be an after-COVID where it’s going to become normal, where we will start to take the plane ? Maybe yes, maybe no. “If the agreement with Air Canada is not working, it should be that the buyer of a spare” someone with deep pockets and that is very, very patient because it can take a long time before things return to normal, if they return to normal. “
European survey
The european Commission Monday announced a thorough investigation on the impact of the transaction on competition in transatlantic flights. The analysis focuses on the 33 city pairs between Europe and Canada, ” including 29 cities of origin and destination for which the two companies offer direct services “. Transat responded by saying that it is an extension which is part of a normal process, and that if all the green lights were obtained, the transaction would be completed early in the fourth quarter of 2020. It is necessary to obtain the approval of the federal government.
“The question that arises today for Air Canada, this is what you want to be strategic and see the issue in the medium and long term ? Or do we want to be in the short term and cope with the current situation ? If one remains in the present, that is to say, a year, two years, depending on the duration of the crisis, the transaction is not very justified, ” says Mehran Ebrahimi, director of the study Group in business management of the aeronautics in the School of management sciences of UQAM. However, if Air Canada looks to the medium and long term, ” they need it “, he adds. “There will be a post-crisis, a normal situation… The pilots of air Transat, the planes, the trips, the expertise of Transat, these are the things that count. “The transaction would be beneficial to the sustainability of the Transat, according to him.
At the time these lines were written, Air Canada had not yet responded to a request for information from the Duty relating to the transaction. The company has already described the transaction as an ” excellent value, while providing greater job security to the employees of the two companies with prospects for growth “. It provides for the maintenance of the headquarters of Transat and its brand.