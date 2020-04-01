What you have to go to Tim cook to defend the interests of Apple
The managerial talent of Tim cook can hardly be overestimated. Because it was he, not even being the head of Apple convinced jobs to move the Assembly of the greater part of branded products in China to reduce the cost of production, saw the potential in a seemingly dead-end products like the Apple Watch and the AirPods and “untied” the company from the iPhone, focusing on the development of services. Perhaps all this is not only his merit, but in the case of customs duties on branded electronics brand should thank that is Tim cook.
When Donald trump announced the introduction of customs duties for machinery imported from China, so as to prick the Chinese government, in Cupertino are pretty tensed. Still, additional fees could lead to an increase in not only the retail prices for equipment, if Apple wished to maintain the previous level of income, but would increase the cost of repair services, because the action of the duties extended for parts, used Apple service centers on the territory of all the United States. However, as found by The Verge, cook decided early on that won’t allow it.
Customs duties on equipment
It turns out that Tim cook was negotiating not only with Donald trump, with whom they at some point got along pretty well, but other high-ranking officials. First, in the U.S. the President decides not all, and, secondly, it would be considered corruption in a pure form, and then that, and another would have a hard time. Therefore, the CEO decided that it will negotiate with people directly responsible for fees. To this end, he appealed to Robert Leitheiser, U.S. trade representative, with whom they had several negotiations regarding fees.
Tim and the President discussed the issue of imposing customs duties, but Tim wanted to speak with a sales representative – said a person familiar with the situation. – Tim wanted to meet with Leithauser next weekend if at all possible. A few days after this conversation took place. I don’t know anything about the specifics of their conversation because they were talking on the phone. However, at all clear that its involvement in the cook process Apple has been able to lift themselves from the blow, and to reduce the fees for the Mac Pro, though not completely.
Will rise if the price of Apple
To convince Leithauser to exclude Apple products from the decision about customs duties, Tim cook has prepared a massive presentation. In it, he explained how Apple and its products affect the US economy and what impact it may have on her duties, which will definitely lead to a decrease in revenues of the company. Then the same thing, but in a more concise form, cook duplicated to Donald Trump over dinner in July last year. To seem convincing, he even mentioned Samsung, noting that in the case of the imposition of duties on products of Apple, the Korean company will clearly benefit. As a consequence, for Apple duties or lowered to the lower limit, or canceled all, allowing the company to keep product prices at the same level.
Tim cook is an extremely effective top Manager who is willing to defend the rights of the company and the customers who trusted her. He is not afraid to engage in dialogue with the government, being friends with the President, the more likely it is a sincere expression of feelings, but at the same time can afford to enter into conflict with it. This was the case with the requirements of the FBI to unlock iPhone arrow from Pensacola who did the shooting at the naval station in Florida. Then to convince Tim cook, this could not even trump’s entreaties, further confirming the integrity of the Apple CEO and his inner core. The Company AppleКонкурентыТим Cook