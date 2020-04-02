What you need to eat to fall asleep quickly
What is the trick to falling asleep?
The answer to this common question found edition tochka.net and shares it with you.
There are a number of products that calms the nervous system. To ensure that the products helped you sleep, you need to fulfill a number of recommendations.
Supper from foods that are high in protein. They must contain the amino acid tryptophan, which helps produce melatonin.
For better absorption of tryptophan combine protein foods with rice, potatoes or pasta.
During the day, exercise, do at least light exercise and morning exercises.
Give up the sitting at the computer. And no flipping the tape Instagram late. Just put all the gadgets.
Evening coffee is replaced by a Cup of herbal tea with milk or chamomile tea.
Cherries. These berries contain melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating circadian rhythms.
Milk and yoghurt. Cow’s milk contains not only calcium, but also tryptophan.
The Jasmine rice. There is a need for rice four hours before bedtime, that’s when you achieve the desired effect.
Bananas. Bananas also contain tryptophan.
The Turkey meat. This bird contains tryptophan.
Fish. Salmon, tuna, halibut fillets and other fish contains vitamin B6, required for the production of the hormone melatonin.
Cheese. Just a few slices of cheese a half hour before bedtime will also help to better sleep.
What not to eat before bed?
Of course, there are a number of products that you want to delete from the diet for good sleep:
strong coffee
black tea
energy drinks
alcohol
fizzy drinks,
smoked meat,
acute products.