What you write in the Telegram: April 1,
Ruposters has prepared a review of Telegram messages popular channels on current events of 1 April.
Channel “Iron curtain”and likened the size of the penalty in different countries for violating citizens home quarantine. So, the residents of Italy, the violation of the insulation face a fine of €3 thousand, or imprisonment for 3 months, Switzerland is €1.5 million and up to six months in prison for relapse. In Spain it’s €100-30, 000 or a prison term up to one year, in France – up to €15 thousand and to years of imprisonment, UAE – $13-27 million and up to 5 years in prison, and in China generally can execute, if the violation of the quarantine has led to serious consequences for citizens. In India, the fines are unaffordable for the local population, so the police just beat everyone with sticks for going out. So 4 000 thousand roubles, in Moscow – a very humane penalty.
Channel “Rospotrebnadzor” noticed a rise in the cost of PC components, compared with February prices gradually rose by about 10-15%, indicating increasing demand for these products. Also influenced by the fact that conventional stores are forced to close due measures against the coronavirus, and hence the level of competition in the market is reduced. For the average buyer, the situation is no good carries, so that in case of emergency, the computer is better to buy now, but if there is no need, channel recommends that you wait out the crisis.
Channel “hand of the market” leads the average cost of a barrel of Brent crude oil at which new mining projects in different countries will break even. Judging by the chart, the least affected by the price fall Saudi Arabia.
In the Khabarovsk region, the locals took incredible amounts of forest, which is preparing to export to China. Video made in the village IAHE Mykolayiv district, published channel “Regions”. Local authorities claim that everything is within the law, and only for export should be harvested 100 thousand cubic meters of wood.
Channel “Superstitious democracy” published analysts ‘ estimates of Imperial College London, who calculated the approximate number of deaths from COVID-19, avoided different countries by introducing strict quarantine measures. If Britain, Germany, France and Belgium the figure is around 300-2500, then Spain managed to save about 16 thousand citizens, and Italy – as many as 38 thousand.
The speaker of the legislative Assembly of St. Petersburg supported the efforts of the Russian Orthodox Church against the coronavirus. His quote leads channel “No comment”.
Metropolitan of St. Petersburg and Ladoga Varsonofy flew around [the city] on the helicopter with the Kazan icon of the Mother of God. I am convinced that this will help against [coronavirus], because our Russia is a great world-dominant force, and St. Petersburg- city of St. Peter the Apostle, this great Orthodox city of planet Earth.
Channel “Mighty snob” paid attention to the news about how the Governor of Kuzbass Sergey Tsivilev fighting the spread of coronavirus in the region. He personally came and chased staff and visitors who did not go to quarantine. The channel drew Parallels with the biblical story in which Jesus Christ drove the merchants out of the temple in Jerusalem. “And also the week before Easter,” said the authors of the channel.