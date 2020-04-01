What’s going on in your personal life, Renee Zellweger
Since, as 50-year-old Renee Zellweger broke up with musician Doyle Bramhall II, about her personal life, there is considerable speculation.
So, at the end of last year, foreign media reported that the actress has eyes for brad pitt.
“She wanted to know him better, so sincerely hope that they will have a chance to chat at the upcoming ceremony “Oscar”, — told the insider in an interview with New Weekly.
In early February, Renee and brad did meet at the Dolby theatre and even posed together with the prestigious awards, Zellweger has received the prize for best female role, and pitt gave an Oscar for best male role of the second plan.
After that, it was rumored that the actors had a nice visit at one of the afterparties, but no continuation followed. Moreover, it seemed that Renee was much more passionate about their ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper.
Later in the press appeared information about the fact that Zellweger like her colleague on the film “Bridget Jones’s Diary” Colin Firth, who in December of 2019 broke up with his wife lívia Goodgolly. “She regularly flew to London to support Colin in this difficult situation,” said the anonymous portal Woman’s Day.
Many fans of Renee wished these rumors were true. However, until she makes any official statements about his personal life.
It is possible that after so many years of failed relationships, she decided to focus on his career.