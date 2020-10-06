The Peque is unstoppable in the French Grand Slam and awaits to meet his rival for Friday, who will emerge from the winner between Jannik Sinner and Rafa Nadal.

After a huge victory against Dominic Thiem by 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5) and 6-2, Argentine Diego Schwartzman now qualified for the semifinals of Roland Garros, in addition to having entered the top 10 of the ATP for the first time in his career.

For now, the Peque is among the four best in the contest but he still does not know his rival. To do this, he must wait to know the result of the quarter-final duel between Spanish Rafael Nadal and Italian Jannick Sinner. Both will play today, not before 17.05, at the Court Philippe Chatrier.

Once that crossing has been defined, then Peque will be able to start preparing the match for the semifinals, which will take place next Friday, one day after the match by the same instance but in the female team of Nadia Podoroska.