When Huawei released EMUI 10.1 and what smartphones will get the update
Firmware update EMUI number 10.1, the output of which Huawei announced earlier this week surprised many by almost all users of smart phones Chinese brand. Still, the lack of support from Google is quite problematic blind major update with new features. But as it turned out, this fact has pushed Huawei to EMUI 10.1 release with new features and services, so as to strengthen its position in terms of the existing ban on the use of the American experience.
Initially it was reported that the update will have about 30 devices Huawei, however, whether their number of machines of the brand Honor, no one spoke. Even the official representatives of the manufacturer withheld this information, not to mention the launch date of the update. However, today the situation is a little cleared up, because in the public field there is evidence, first, about the devices that will receive EMUI 10.1, and, secondly, the timing of the release of the beta version of the update.
What devices will be updated to EMUI 10.1
- Huawei Mate 20/20 Pro Mate/Mate 20 RS Porsche Design/Mate of 20 X 4G
- Huawei Nova 6 Nova 6 5G/Nova 6 SE
- Huawei MatePad Pro
- Huawei MatePad M6 10.8
- Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4
- Huawei MediaPad M6 Turbo Edition
- Huawei P30/P30 Pro
- Huawei Mate 30 4G/5G 30 Mate/Mate 30 Pro 4G/5G Pro 30 Mate/Mate 30 RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
- Huawei Mate Xs
- Huawei Mate X
- Huawei Nova 5/5 Nova Pro Nova Pro 5i/Nova 5z
- Huawei Enjoy 10S
- Honor V30/V30 Pro
- Honor View 20
- Honor Pro 20/20/20S/20 Lite
- Honor Magic 2
- Honor 9X/9X Pro
When will EMUI 10.1
For part of the devices from this list, Huawei have already launched a beta testing program. She earned tonight. However, because of the closeness to participate can only those who received an official invitation from the Huawei. A set of beta testers will be series and will last until the end of April. From this we can conclude that if the test upgrade will take at least a month and a half, the first device will begin to release version closer to may and all subsequent will get it before the end of the summer.
What’s new in EMUI 10.1
EMUI 10.1 is a pretty massive update that will include many design improvements to the interface, as well as a number of new features to the users of Huawei branded smartphone available.
- Voice assistant Celia (supports only English, French and Spanish);
- Service for video calling MeeTime (analogue Duo from Google and Apple’s FaceTime);
- Advanced features of the ecosystem (the function of receiving and making calls from computer, remote file access, etc.);
- Advanced data exchange technologies Huawei Share;
- Support Drag &038; Drop for quick file transfer between different applications.
- A special interface panel for smart home control.
As you can see, the longer Huawei live without Google services, the more it grows stronger and the large number of its own services acquire its smartphones. Take the same assistant and service of video calls MeeTime. A year ago the Chinese did not plan to run them, and now that special hopes on the return of Google Mobile Services no branded smartphones, the developers have to get out of this situation independently. So personally I would really like to keep it that way, but Google has not granted a license for the cooperation with Huawei to the have an additional incentive to the development of its ecosystem.