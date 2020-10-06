Once the registration is closed, in the next few days the payment calendar of the employees who receive the Work and Production Assistance program will be enabled.

After the registration closes, the national government will begin to pay in the coming days the sixth stage of the Work and Production Assistance program (ATP), the aid by the State to companies that are affected by the pandemic of the coronavirus to pay the wages of its workers.

On this occasion, companies or employers that have met the necessary conditions and require state assistance for the payment of September wages had to register with their tax code at www.afip.gob.ar between September 28 and October 2nd.

Who could enroll?

Those companies that registered a nominal drop in their turnover between August 2019 and 2020.

How to check when it is charged?

Employees can check the exact date of the September salary from the Anses website (click here ).

When is the October ATP charged

If the payment of previous editions is considered, the ATP corresponding to September should be deposited after October 10 .

In August, more than 165,000 companies accessed the benefits that allowed them to pay the salaries of 1,760,000 workers .