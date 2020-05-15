When motivation goes hand in hand with competition for skiers in quebec
Louis Bouchard is a coach at the national training Centre Pierre-Harvey, St-Ferréol-les-Neiges.
May 14, 2020 14h16
MONTREAL — How do you motivate the best athletes in the quebec cross-country skiing while uncertainty exists as to the presentation of a calendar of competitions for next winter ? This is the challenge that tackles Louis Bouchard, coach at the national training Centre Pierre-Harvey (CNEPH) of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges.
His solution ? Put in place a circuit of regional competitions in sport must be 14 athletes of the Centre.
At the present time, the circuit will comprise twelve events spread between early June and mid-October in the region of mont Sainte-Anne. Ten will be played on roller skiing and two in a foot race. Awards will be at stake at every race and will be awarded to athletes “revelation” and to the winners of the cumulative ranking of the circuit.
“We try to make it the most stimulating possible in a period which will be a little weird. The goals are short term and not long-term, because we do not know if there will be a circuit of competitions this winter, ” said Bouchard, who added that athletes from the new generation of quebecers could be added to the circuit.
“We adapt to the rules (of public health), that is to say, groups of two people maximum with respect to the distance. If these are groups of three or four people, they must all remain at the same address. It will be the same for carpooling, ” says the coach.
If the rules of distancing remain in effect throughout the summer, the departures of the individual will be privileged to the group races.
The coach who has led Alex Harvey two titles of champion of the world is concerned that in the absence of high-level competitions, some promising athletes decide to abandon their skis in order to concentrate on their studies full-time.
“You need to stay motivated, that person would not give up and the world is still in elite sport. We do not want that their vision is too far away for the moment, because everything will have to be re-evaluated each month. For the first time in my career, my focus has never been so short-term that now. I look forward to the first race and I don’t understand why I have not done this before. I think it will better prepare the athletes, and all will improve. “
The enthusiasm is not only felt on the side of the coach, but also to athletes who want to play the game.
“This summer is exciting in spite of everything that is going on, believes Cendrine Browne. It is really cool on the part of the coaches have created a circuit for us. It’s going to just lighten the environment and it will allow us to continue to lead us all super strong. We do not know if there will be a season this winter, but if it is yes, we will be really ready ! ” believes the one who mention to be already very motivated to the idea of attacking the off-season training, after wrapping up its best world Cup results at the end of the last season.
Same sound of bell on the side of Antoine Cyr : “When we announced it, it was motivating in tabarouette ! With what is happening in this moment, you can’t look very far, but here, one thing is for sure : I am in shape, because there is a concrete objective that is close. It is super motivating for an athlete ! “
The world Cup mountain bike mont Sainte-Anne scheduled for the end of August has been removed from the schedule, except that top-level athletes will still be present at a few occasions on the mountain of la Côte-de-Beaupré.