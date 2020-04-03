When the eye listens “to The body swallowed”
Photo: Compagnie Virginie Brunelle (The body swallowed) © Vanessa Fortin
In “The body swallowed, the empty spaces are full. Probably the effect of his body that seem to literally make the experience of listening to the music and resonance in their bodies.
Undeniably, the interests of Virginia Brunelle, it is the musical phenomenon. Not only the music in its relationship to the dance, but the music as a phenomenon as such, that is to say that the music product as an experience and how the music works in the collection. These phenomena specific to the music, it transfuse into his work the dance, at several levels : plans, dimensions, scales.
Music can have a direct relationship, emotional, empathetic on the body. The vibration of sound to vibrate our bodies, it is inevitable. The impact is blunt, inescapable, carnal, sensory, visceral. The music touches the heart. The strings, there is still not so long ago were not made of gut ? The dance of Virginie Brunelle takes its source at the level of the sternum, in other words, the seat of the emotions. Since the breastbone will set off on the arms and legs. Emotion as motion, emotion as a transport.
Music live scope by the string quartet Molinari, installed in the back of the stage, at the centre, would have been able to disappear behind the seven dancers. The sound space in which it operates allows us to subtly assist and pass from the intimacy of a astringency of strings, amplification absolutely enveloping, or even to distortion or recordings that we make to switch in a space more fictional.
We pass the focal point, to the sphere, and one goes through panoramas. Just like in the movies. Framing, dolly, zoom. Dance is like music. A landscape that scrolls constantly, which escapes almost to the eyes. The scenic space is treated as a plan of the cinema, with its effect of depth-of-field. It doesn’t mean that the part of space which is not inhabited by the dance is blurred, on the contrary, it exists by contrast.
The treatment of light is also involved in a lot, finesse with these sets of temperatures, the effects of light glare, vibration, its cuts of the plans of the space.
There is something remarkable also in the choreographic writing group, where often one individual stands out. If a solitude appears, it is not, however, in a report of isolation. It is as if empathy was apparent in the relationship of the body between them, in the space that separates and connects them. This is not so much the desire to form a single body to ensure that all feel concerned by the other.
Gestures support, echo, echo like waves. Once again, this phenomenon is noticeable in music, where the sense of sound gives the impression of a convergence, a unit perceptual.
Perhaps it is simply a piece to the size and the quality of vibration such that it escapes us and swallows our perception.
The body swallowed
Choreography : Virginie Brunelle. Performers : Isabelle Arcand, Claudine Hébert, Sophie Breton, Chi Long, Milan Panet-Gigon, Peter Trosztmer, Bradley Eng. Musicians : Quatuor Molinari. Lighting : Alexandre Pilon-Guay. Until 29 February, Théâtre Maisonneuve, 20 h.