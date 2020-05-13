“When you go out, put on a mask”; more than 2000 dead in Montreal [VIDEO]
The minister Danielle McCann, the prime minister François Legault and Dr. Horacio Arruda were presented at a press conference wearing a mask, at Quebec, Tuesday.
Share
May 12, 2020 12h57
Updated at 17: 50
Share
“When you go out, put on a mask”; more than 2000 dead in Montreal [VIDEO]
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
The image hits hard. On the 62nd day of the crisis, the COVID-19 in Quebec, François Legault, Horacio Arruda and Danielle McCann were present at the press conference Tuesday with a mask. “I request the people of Quebec, in Montreal and in the rest of Québec, when you leave the home, put you in a mask”, recommend “strongly” to the prime minister.
The subject of the mask craft is income several times during the press conferences of the trio, for the past two months. There is no question here of the medical mask become so precious in places of care, but covers the face-made at home or by your seamstress preferred. The piece of cloth that covers the mouth and nose and limit the ejection of your talking to them.
Update of Quebec on the COVID-19 may 12
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
The trio had never been very hot on it. Dr. Arruda spoke always “a personal choice”. But the idea has made its way. Now without making it mandatory, at least not yet), the quebec authorities add as a third set of basic distance of two metres, and the regular washing of hands.
“When we take the bus or the subway or that one is in a situation where one is not necessarily able to ensure the two meters — for example, we go in a store and then there are a lot of people in the store, it is best to have a mask,” said Mr. Legault, after removing his mask received as a gift from a Ms. Bergeron.
“At the beginning, it is weird to see people with masks. […] But we’ll get used to it. And it is a good habit, which will enable us to more quickly return to a life a little more normal.[…] When one puts on a mask, it is to protect others. Of course, if everyone does it, everyone protects and finds himself in a situation that is ideal.”
No police in masks
But no police in masks. We hesitate to further restrict individual freedoms for a measure whose effectiveness is not proven. Obligation rimerait also with accessibility for all, so widespread distribution.
But “regardless of laws, I would rather be accused of having been more cautious than not enough. If it is necessary to make it mandatory, I’m going to make it mandatory,” says in the same breath Dr. Arruda.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
The mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plant, and the regional director of the Montreal public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, had held a press conference masked to promote the wearing of mask in public transport, a few days ago. The two were struggling to keep their covers face-up while speaking.
We had also seen Dr. Arruda to wear his striped blue and white, during his visit to Montreal-North, on Friday.
Moved, Arruda apologizes
The popular, the national director of public health would have required a different kind of cloth, on Tuesday, to wipe her eyes filled with tears. On the hot seat since Monday because of a dance video released on social networks, he is excused at the end of the news item, even becoming too overwhelmed a few seconds to speak.
Him that receives tons of messages, he thought he was responding to a single individual, and is said not to have been aware of the public aspect, and charitable project.
“If the performance that I have done has made the money, or insulted the families who are bereaved, I present to you my most sincere apologies”, he said, shaken. “Every night, at 2 o’clock in the morning, I look at the death and I the heart that turns to me. It was never my intention to hurt anyone. And I understood that more never I will never use social media in this context.”
More than 2000 deaths in Montreal
The previous night, 118 deaths were added to the list. For a total of 3131. Among Quebec victims of the COVID-19, 1969-lived in a residential centre and long-term care (CHSLD). The bar 2000 will probably be exceeded on Wednesday.
The flag hoisted on the central tower of the Parliament building of Quebec will be flown at half-mast on Wednesday, from dawn to dusk, in memory of the victims of the pandemic. Wednesday will also mark the return of the parliamentarians in the room to Quebec. The opposition parties questionneront the government on the spot, in the Salon bleu of the national Assembly, for the first time since the suspension of work in before the afternoon of 17 march.
“If the performance that I have done has made the money, or insulted the families who are bereaved, I present to you my most sincere apologies. Every night, at 2 o’clock in the morning, I look at the death and I the heart that turns to me. It was never my intention to hurt anyone. And I understood that more never I will never use social media in this context-there ”
—
The national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda
Thursday and Friday, the prime minister Legault will be in Montreal. Where the situation is more serious than in the rest of Quebec, with now over 2,000 deaths related to the illness coronavirus (2003) and 19 878 39 225 cases detected across the province.
The strategy of mass screening takes a long time to take off, while the 14 000 tests promised by day turn between 10 000 and 11 000. More than a lack of equipment or personnel, Mr. Legault discusses the lack of patients!
“In many places, we lack of people who wants to have a test. I make a call to the people who are in warmer areas, Montreal, Laval : are you going to test it! […] It has a capacity to test who is 16 000, 17 000. We would like to go up there, but you have to have customers. We’ll do this in the regions, but it is even more important neighbourhood in Montreal, because it is there that the situation continues to be difficult”, he stressed.
$ 3 billion more in health, until here
In addition to the reopening imminent the parks of the SÉPAQ outside of the greater Montreal region, the prime minister has also addressed the difficult economic situation in Quebec.
Quebec is the province most hit by unemployment during this crisis, with a rate of 17 % in April, and even 18.2% in Montreal.
“The employment figures show that Quebec has done more to confine and prohibit citizens to work. In Ontario, they are at 11 % unemployment. Yet, before the crisis, we had an unemployment rate roughly equal, even inferior, to the Ontario [February : 4.5% in Québec and 5.5% in Ontario]. It means that we have closed more. Let’s take the example of the construction, the manufacturer : we, it was closed, the province of Ontario has not closed,” said Mr. Legault.
He then lingered in the public finances. “It has, until now, almost $ 3 billion of expenditure on health additional. We have about$ 2 billion of additional spending in the economy. That means a $ 5 billion expenditure that were not foreseen in the budget. And there is a shortfall in revenues, which fact that, for the current year, it forecasts a deficit of between 12 and $ 15 billion, ” said the prime minister, adding that with $ 15 billion for the deferral of cash on hand, all of the measures of the Québec cost $20 billion.
Good news though, the number of hospitalizations remains almost stable compared to the previous day, in 1841 (+ 3), while the number of patients treated in the icu for the COVID-19 declines for a fifth day in a row, at 186 (- 7).