Look how much the North American currency is sold for in the banks of the city of Buenos Aires (updated at 19:30).

The official dollar , according to the retail reference exchange rate , this Tuesday closed at $ 76.66 for the purchase and $ 82.71 for the sale, the Central Bank reported. While in the banking entities of the city of Buenos Aires, according to the latest report from the Central, the dollar was quoted as follows:

$ 83.00 at Banco de Galicia.

$ 81.95 in Banco de la Nación Argentina.

$ 82.75 at Bank of China (Argentina).

$ 82.90 at Banco BBVA Argentina.

$ 83.00 at Banco Supervielle.

$ 81.95 in Bank of the City of Buenos Aires.

$ 82.50 at Banco Patagonia.

$ 83.00 at Banco Santander.

$ 80.75 at Brubank.

$ 82.7 at Banco HSBC Argentina.

$ 81.9 at Banco Credicoop.

$ 82.70 at Banco Itaú Argentina.

$ 82.00 at Banco Macro

$ 82.05 at Banco Piano SA

$ 79.2 in Cambios Online SA

From these values of the US currency, the saving dollar (or with taxes) is obtained by a simple rule of three: multiplying the official value by 165 divided by 100 (because 65% taxes are added). And the monthly quota of US $ 200, multiplying by this number the result obtained from the saving dollar.