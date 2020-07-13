Where the masks are they mandatory?
Photo: Adil Boukind The Duty
In places that welcome the public, the rules on health and occupational safety continue to apply to employees.
The prime minister François Legault confirmed on Monday that the port of the mask would be mandatory in all enclosed public places as of July 18, and across the province. What is meant by “public places closed” ? It is places that cater to the public. The obligation covers their part accessible to the public, to the extent that they are closed or partially covered.
- Retail shops, restaurants, bars and service businesses, including businesses such as personal care, or shopping malls.
- The places of worship.
- The facilities which are offered activities or services of a cultural nature or entertainment.
- The centres, which are practiced for sport or recreational activities.
- The halls for hire or other venues used to host events including conventions and conferences, or to hold receptions.
- The municipal buildings or government.
- The common areas in the tourist accommodation establishments.
- Buildings or premises used by educational institutions, excluding institutions providing preschool education services or primary education or secondary education.
- The stations of train or bus stations, river and airports.
- The private offices of professionals.
- Elevators, reception areas or hallways in office buildings.
Women are only exempt children under 12 years and persons who have a, medical condition that prevents them from wearing a cover face.
However, it is possible to remove his mask temporarily when receiving health care, for example, when we practice a sport or physical activity and when consuming a meal in a restaurant or a drink in a bar.
