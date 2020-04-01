Who is better off – road Ford Ranger, VW Amarok or Toyota Hilux?
All three of the midsize truck is equipped with turbo diesel engines. Ford has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a capacity of 213 horsepower (500 Nm). Pickup from Toyota has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 148 HP (400 Nm). Finally, the candidate from VW comes with a 3.0-liter V6 power of 204 HP (500 Nm).
Trials involve a race down the hill as a test of their traction and acceleration.
The trucks also have to crawl through very rough terrain, and then they climb up a steep slope. Next is the race around the narrow, U-shaped patch of rough ground. Finally, there is a test to see how these trucks can go down a hill using their system descent control – cars descend from the soil of the hill.
While the pickups from Ford and Toyota have such important pieces as the transmission to low range (panjika) and locking rear differential, the Amarok can cope only with control system mode traction and off-road driving. However, VW technology good for her truck won several trials. The final test involves the passage of trucks across the pond and figuring out.