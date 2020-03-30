Who is exempted from the SST quarantined: explanation of tax (infographic)
The Verkhovna Rada on March 17 at an extraordinary meeting voted for the temporary tax breaks for a period of quarantine. Among them – the abolition of payment of SSC in March and April 2020 for sole traders and self-employed persons.
The state tax service published a clarification.
In what period there is a release of taxpayers from the accrual, calculation and payment of ERUs:
from 1 to 31 March and from 1 to 30 April 2020.
Who is exempted from payment of ERUs:
physical persons-entrepreneurs, including those who elected the simplified system of taxation;
persons carrying out independent professional activity, namely scientific, literary, artistic, artistic, educational or teaching, and medical practice law, including lawyers, notaries, or persons engaged in religious (missionary) activity, other similar activity and receive income from this activity;
the members of the farms, if they do not apply to persons subject to insurance on other grounds;
such payers of the single contribution, at its discretion, decide whether to use them this right.
What to do if the payer has already paid ERUs for March and April:
if the payer has paid premiums for March and April 2020 until the entry into force of Act No. 533, such amounts will be credited by the tax authorities (without any declarations of payers of the single contribution) in the account of future payments (subject to the absence of the payer of the sums of arrears, penalties and/or interest on that contribution), except in cases of self-determination of the taxpayer base charging a single fee for the reporting period in the Report.
What penalties are exempt payers of the single contribution:
late payment (late transfer) of a single payment;
partial payment or late payment of the amount of the single payment simultaneously with the issuance of payments, which charged a single fee (advance payments);
late submission of reporting under this Law, the tax authorities
For periods 1 through March 31 and from April 1 to April 30, 2020, the payers of the single contribution accrued interest and accrued penalties for these periods is to be discarded.
Will check in the ESV:
a documentary check on the issue of correctness of calculation, calculation and payment of single contribution, which was initiated prior to March 18, 2020 and have not been completed, temporarily suspended for the period until may 18, 2020;
the moratorium does not apply to Desk audits reporting on a single contribution.