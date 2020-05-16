Share
May 15, 2020
Who produces it? That the door? Where do they? The life cycle of masks
PARIS — It is the universal symbol of the pandemic COVID-19, and an accessory vital to containing the contagion. But where are the masks that cover the faces of the world? Where are they mandatory? How much do they cost? Or do they? From Beirut to Johannesburg via Brussels or Hong Kong, some of the answers.
A habit variously shared
In a large part of oriental Asia, where he made his appearance a century ago, the mask is a no-brainer: the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003 has contributed to the normalizing, transforming it into “an everyday object, fun, custom, observed in April with the
In Japan, wearing a mask says “surgical” is very common in winter and spring. It is seen as a way to protect yourself than to protect the other.
Conversely, in Europe, it was rare until then come out masked, particularly in France, where “the ideal of the Enlightenment” is that “the citizen is presented face to face, in public space,” noted anthropologist Frédéric Keck in a recent forum in the
World.
The lack of familiarity are reflected in the uses unorthodox: masks under the chin of the nose or exceed. In Iraq, the
AFP has observed amazing scenes: customers exiting a store from their mask to those who enter…
Of the various rules (and reluctance)
The port may, depending on the country, be mandatory everywhere, only in certain places, or simply be recommended. Among the fifty States require it, in the united arab Emirates, any offender is liable to a fine of about $ 200, while in Chad, it is simply the arrest, with a sentence of imprisonment up to 15 days.
Sometimes, the obligation does not pass. In the Face of the bronca and threats of people relying on their individual liberties, the mayor of the u.s. city of Stillwater (Oklahoma), for example, has renounced to impose the wearing of the mask in the stores.
No states of the soul in Austria: the people have to wear a mask in public transport and the shops. France imposes its use in public transport since 11 may. The French authorities had first stated that it was not necessary to wear a protection, which was anyway not available in sufficient quantities.
Insufficient production
This is the crux of the problem: the bulk of production comes from Asia, particularly China, which produces about 50% of the surgical masks world, according to WHO. Gold, in the face of the pandemic, the chinese authorities had at first decided to keep the masks for its inhabitants.
“When the needs in masks in China have exploded, our factories of sub-contractors in China no longer had the right to export”, explained to the
When China started to sell, the competition has been intense between countries with demand, and shortages have been observed as well in Egypt as in Italy or Spain.
“It is left to be carried away by the globalization, thinking that there would still be flow between the countries. Gold we found with this crisis that the whole world is curled up on himself,” said the health economist Stéphane Billon.
Dear masks
Prices soared into the stratosphere. In Lebanon, they are up to 25 times more expensive than before the pandemic, reports the
AFP, the union of importers of medical equipment. In South Africa, two companies – Sicuro Safety and Hennox Supplies – have been assigned before the competition tribunal to have increased their prices up to… 1 000%.
In Iraq, “before, a pack of 50 surgical masks cost between 2 500 or 3 000 dinars iraqi – between € 2 and 2.5 euro, today it costs 30 000 dinars (about 25 euros)”, explains to the
The crisis has fed all types of smuggling and counterfeiting on the Internet. Not to mention the burglaries of pharmacies or flights in hospitals.
China has launched a production even more massive, exporting more than $ 21 billion of masks from the beginning of march and the 25th of April. And industrialists across the world are engaged also in the production.
Thus, in Morocco, a twenty factories produce more than 10 million masks per day, according to the minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy.
In France, the government requisitioned the production of local plants, and industry are also launched on this new segment. In the country, the surgical masks may not exceed 95 cents per unit, and 50 cents in Italy, on decision of the authorities. In Morocco, they are offered in the shops for the equivalent of 8 euro cents, subsidized by a special Fund of emergency initiated by the king.
In Israel, the masks of type FFP2 – more protective than the surgical mask, “simple” – after reaching 70 shekels (about 18 euros), now cost almost three times cheaper, after an intervention by the ministry of the Economy, and less than 80 euro cents for a surgical mask.
In view of this, the use of alternative fabric, made in-house and often made in business sometimes spreads. Thus in Egypt, many are those who have opted for masks of artisanal production, such as workers in the supermarkets. In Brussels, in his own small business, Olivier Bruynincx works “seven days a week, almost day and night to repair sewing machines” suddenly back to the flavor of the day.
Where end up the masks?
In many countries, no specific instruction, the masks used are disposed of with the household waste. This is the case in eastern Asia and it is this that may order the authorities, as in Spain.
In France, the eco-organization Citeo has shown to be more accurate, requesting them to “throw-away tissues, masks, and gloves in a plastic bag, dedicated and tough” which must then be carefully closed, and then kept 24 hours before being discarded in the trash bag, close it, too” before being added to garbage to be incinerated. A protocol which is binding and which presupposes the intensive use of plastic bags.
Or regular trash, or sorting sophisticated: in many countries, the masks end up in the street or in nature.
In Hong Kong, the environmental NGO Greenpeace denounced by the beginning of march, the growing volume of masks and wipes disposed of in the natural park, while the association OceansAsia was that masks failing en masse on the beaches of the chinese territory.
The counter-coup environment is harsh: the surgical masks are made primarily from polypropylene, dense matter, “which ensures their survival for a long time when they are thrown away and end up in a landfill or the ocean,” is alarmed at the retreat centre Earth.org.
But how to escape the imperative health of the disposable mask? Scientists are exploring possible avenues to decontaminate surgical masks for re-use: washing up to 95°C, autoclaving (steam under pressure), or irradiation by gamma rays in particular are tested.
