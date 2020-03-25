Why abandon the antiperspirant and switch to deodorant

Natural cosmetics is becoming more popular in recent years, emerged more deodorants. From antiperspirant this product is different method of work. Deodorant does not prevent sweating, and struggling with the cause of the odor – bacteria.

Dry the armpits, which frequently appear in advertisements, is not really can be dangerous, as sweating is a natural process, whose task is to remove toxins and regulate body temperature.

The additional risk of the use of antiperspirants is the presence in their composition of aluminum. This component, as scientists assume, can increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, this metal is a neurotoxin associated with Parkinson’s disease, bone disease, autism and breast cancer.

The rejection of the antiperspirants will help to avoid the aforementioned risks. It should prepare for the transitional period.

Immediately after the failure of the antiperspirant to the underarm microbiome begins to recover. For the first time, this can lead to increased body odor, but it is temporary.