Why buy a MacBook Air with no Retina screen in 2020
I have tried to write a comparative article about Windows and macOS, but it’s frankly bad. Most readers of my personal observations about the differences between the two platforms seemed too obvious and superficial. Pointless to argue with that, because to call yourself a power user, able to notice some small but very important details I can’t. So I decided to change approach and to explain why I chose the MacBook Air 2017, the year, especially now, when the financial situation of many people is clearly not improving, he again became a great contender for the purchase.
I bought my MacBook Air 2017 early 2019, when the version with the Retina display was already available, but cost almost twice the price of the previous generation with TN-matrix: 120 000 to 68 000. Agree, this is quite a big difference, especially because of the improvements I had, in fact, only the screen with the increased resolution. Probably, many without hesitation would choose the new model, but since I’ve moved to a Mac laptop from Lenovo, which had a Full HD resolution, but it was noticeably bigger, it seemed to me that it will not be noticeable downgrade.
Should I buy MacBook Air 2017
Can’t say that I was delighted from the screen MacBook Air 2017, because it would not be true. Especially mediocre HD was noticeable in direct comparison with the Retina screen in the store. Moreover, what Retina did not sernia, so it also was noticeably juicier and richer, so I’m looking at laptops from different generations internally leaning towards a more new. The more I reasoned, the computer is bought is clearly not a year or two, which means that in the long term, an additional 50 thousand rubles are not as noticeable.
However, all was not so simple. MacBook Air 2017 I really liked the MagSafe interface, which is due to the magnets allow you to easily connect a laptop to charge and keyboard “scissors”, which were considered more reliable than the “butterfly”, which Apple has equipped the MacBook Air 2018. But, then I thought, the keyboard for me is even more important than the screen because I’m doing it from morning till evening. This means that it should be not only reliable, but also have sufficient stroke, in which the butterfly boasts, unfortunately, could not.
MacBook Air vs 2017 2019
The last argument in favor of the MacBook Air Retina, which kept me from buying it, it was more modern iron. Well, at least it seemed so to me. But pretty soon it became clear that the performance of models of different years in the household tasks quite well, is no different. Here and there the Intel Core i5, here and there for 8 GB of RAM, and here and there – for 128 GB of internal SSD memory. As a result, the site loading, image processing and speed of running applications on both laptops turned out to be almost identical. Moreover, some “old man” even was the first – probably due to the fact that he had to roll a smaller screen resolution.
In favor of the MacBook Air 2017 is spoken by all, but to force me to buy what I could Lifehacker, which allowed to save a little. For its implementation had to resort to such instrument as installments. I already told you how this works, but if you are too lazy to read the entire article, say in two words here.
How to get a discount if you pay with installments
- Take interest-free installments at the store. Actually the interest is there, just the store is doing a discount on that amount, and the buyer receives the goods without paying.
- It is best to take installments for a maximum period, because in this case, the store will make a big discount. Don’t forget, after all, discount is available exactly for the amount of interest, and for 3 years the interest will be more than 1 year.
- Repay installments on the second month. This service is completely free and does not involve any fines, but it is better to check with your Bank. In the applications of many banks there is even a special button.
- You get a discount, which made the shop because you do not use the installment plan and not pay those conditional interest. I, for example, the discount amounted to almost 8 thousand rubles.
As of April, my MacBook Air is I have to use a little more than a year. Despite the fact that I’ve never used macOS, the transition from Windows was very easy to me. Consistency and intuitiveness of desktop OSes Apple was not lower than on iOS. As a result, I mastered just a few hours and now when I have to go to a Windows PC, I have the habit of looking for the cross to close apps in the top left corner and trying to get the touchpad to respond to the same gestures as on the Mac.
Am I sorry that I didn’t buy the model with Retina display? Definitely not – after all, the overpayment was too significant, and the benefits it gave me, are not so valuable for me. Well, since the MacBook Air 2017 has all the chips branded laptops like Apple’s stunning the trackpad, excellent build quality and lasting until now software support, I would bluntly chose it again if I had to buy a laptop right now again.
P. S. also, he has a bull's eye glows.