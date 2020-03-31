Why chips is considered the most harmful product
Nutritionists everywhere claim that the chips is almost the most harmful product. The journal Health Affairs decided to publish all the reasons that fried potatoes is considered to be detrimental to the digestive system and body.
“Fried potatoes – one of the main products that are most closely associated with weight gain. A bag of chips – one of the worst things that we allow ourselves when trying to lose weight”, say nutritionists.
According to experts, the harm of potato chips is that they have a large number of calories with low nutritional value. The saturation after the use of fries is very fast and overtakes a man back the feeling of hunger.
“In the chips little vitamins and minerals, they retain water and fat on the belly,” the researchers note.
Moreover, chips was found to be high in sodium. In their frequent use of this substance increases blood pressure, and this may trigger stroke or heart attacks.