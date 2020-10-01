Why did he do it? Queen Sofía stopped wearing the engagement ring that King Juan Carlos had given her
European journalists detected a detail, something that did not go unnoticed: she no longer wears the engagement ring that Juan Carlos gave her in 1961.
And although Queen Sofia did not frequently wear the ring, in 2019, during a period of “truce” with the King Emeritus, she had worn it again. And he did it on rare occasions, even until the beginning of this year, months before Juan Carlos communicated by letter to his son, King Felipe VI , that he would go to live abroad.
The specialists realized when they saw Sofia in Albacete, after the meeting of the local Food Bank with the president of the Spanish Federation of Food Banks, Juan Vicente Peral without the ring.
And as Vanitatis publishes, although the queen emerita's public appearances have not been numerous, she has events scheduled for the next few days. This Wednesday he will visit the Food Bank of Toledo and, two days later, on Friday he will attend a concert in Ibiza by the Reina Sofía School of Music. Will all eyes be on your hands?