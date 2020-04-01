Why do I always leave comments in Google Play and advise you
Few would argue with the fact that Google Play is greatly inferior in quality inspections and the overall level of the AppStore. In the Apple store are all made more efficiently. Perhaps due to the approach of the company, and may be due to the fact that Android applications are simply written differently. To top the list of “must have” no questions. They are there, and there made well and work great. It is quite another thing small applications that do not expect millions of downloads and they don’t lead to a major Studio. However, among them there are also good options. In any case, I always try to leave feedback on the app. Why I do you suggest? Now tell.
How it works search Google Play
At the beginning talk a little about how search works in Google Play. To be honest, nobody knows how it works, but something that still can be told.
Something similar to Google Play, YouTube or just regular online store. We introduce a query, get an answer, then choose from the available options. Naturally, the system tries to offer us something like the average user. The opinion of the users is collected in the form of comments or likes, averaged and taken into account when creating recommendations.
At first glance, everything is simple, but there are more complex algorithms. For example, the app gets into the top, if he has a average rating of five out of five, but the opinion was expressed by only a few people.
Why do I leave reviews for apps
It is not difficult to spend a couple of minutes of your time to Express your opinion about the apps that I have downloaded. If I liked it, I will support the developer, which tried and made a good product. If the app I did not like, I will do everything that depends on me to make it across to other users. If we there will be many. This is elementary to do Google Play cleaner. Although, our Ivan Kuznetsov doesn’t want to use it.
It is no secret that it brings a little money, and censors it too check very conditional. Hence, many applications that in the best case only cause frustration. Sometimes you can come across a fraudulent application. But it is rather the features of Android in General. It is easier to release a malicious application.
And another feature of Android is that sometimes it slows down.
That’s not all. The more comments and ratings that we are all better off. And here’s why.
Why should we leave comments
Because the more reviews the better, we already have. Now let’s try to understand what other advantages it brings to us.
Comments often influence not only how high is the app, but also how well the developer will apply to their work. After all comments will be read not only by potential users before downloading, but and the developer. Based on these reviews, if he cares, he can try to fix something. Or at least make it so we don’t recommend to remove this application.
It is therefore not necessary to write sentences in the style of “app stuff”. Typically used over a hard word, but it’s not a printed format. In the end, the developer did not at all desire to know what to fix. Of course, many can’t write a more succinct opinion, but if you point out the specific flaws, it is likely that the application will be better.
Even if you don’t like absolutely everything in the application, you should not be lazy. Better specify that you don’t like that particular design, configuration, and the fact that the application crashes every 10 minutes, for example. It takes 30 seconds but will be very useful. Even for users for whom design is not as important as it is to you, and he will not give up any functionality because of the fonts.
Check the developers comments to your applications
Again. If the developer is interested in your product, he will be sure to check out the comments. It is even possible to make another element of the quality assurance of a software product.
If the developer responds to the comments, it says that it is not exactly still and he is really trying. For example, issues one of the five best apps for sports home.
If you have seen in the applications banner, “please give us a rating” most likely you hated it. Sometimes this is true, it is not always have time right now to put a rating. But it says one of two things.
In the first case, the Creator of the app wants to collect more assessments to receive feedback. In the second case, he wants to boost his grades. But even if so, why not put it. No one is forcing you not to put it the highest rating. If you like, rate the application, let it will be higher in the rankings. If not, say so. At the same time again will save Google Play from the bad stuff.
In General, it does not say to put grades you need. Just because the world applications will be much clearer and better, and we will see how the developers treat us to their product.