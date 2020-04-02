Why Gufu constantly getting away with it
Rapper Guf once again shocked the public by their behavior, when live in Instagram tried to SIC his German shepherd on the neighborhood dogs. With the words, “you Want to let him go?” he literally pulled the dog off the leash, and that one went on the attack on the defenseless Pets. After this, Guf has removed the video but refuses to apologize.
Despite the fact that fans Gufa in anger, and this is not the first scandal associated with inappropriate behavior rapper, he just away with it. About why the rapper will forgive me for the scandal with the dog, says the editorial Newsmir.info.
Short memory on scandals
The long history of show-business shows that scandals are quickly forgotten by the public. After the hype around the “guilty” star dies down, the fans continue to love them still.
The controversial video about the Guf and the dog
So the Russian public has forgotten that Yevgeny Tsyganov left a pregnant wife and six children, and then watches the films with his participation, and the sharp remarks of Ivan Okhlobystin about everything immediately erased from the memory of viewers once they see it on television in a regular way.
Loyalty to inadequate
The public is not only patient with the antics of stars, but also following with interest the unfolding scandal. Why are only outrageous attacks Alexei Panin, and Nikita Dzhigurda, which is a public interest in him is only strengthened? A wave of anger to Gufu associated with the scandal will come down, but the number of mentions in the media during this time will increase markedly.
Guf is not the first time the public was angry with his behavior
Past achievements in rap
Despite the fact that the rapper now much less frequently released singles and videos, at the time he was done for a Russian hip-hop culture a lot – and there’s a whole army of fans. Listeners of rap are older well remember the best of times Guf and its value to Russian rap, so ready to forgive him a lot. Although there Guf tarnished his reputation showdowns with Bird, with whom he was one of the originators.
A reputation that will not be worse
Numerous incidents of drug use, loud divorce with his wife, scandal live Instagram-live on Bali, the miscalculation with the clip in support of Sobyanin Guf for the past 10 years shamelessly ruining their reputation. The scandal with the dog is unlikely to “drown” Guf – he already for a long time, almost at the bottom.
This situation in show business and Marat Basharova – broadcaster beat his wife and after divorce did so and the next wife than the audience was not surprised. In other words, the scandals that occur with a star systematically, not affect the already questionable reputation.
That is why, judging by the number of scandals taking place with the Body, one can accurately say for sure – the public will have the patience and strength to forget more than one trick rapper.
Subscribe to our channel in Yandex.Zen.