Why I don’t buy smartphones from AliExpress and you do not advise
Amazon, eBay, AliExpress. Despite the fact that the Russians are well aware of all three sites, order products for personal use, they prefer it on the latter. Still, the Chinese online marketplace where you can post your products to large retailers and independent traders, single, have always been a wide assortment and affordable prices. Therefore, at some point, AliExpress has become one of the main channels of sales of smartphones local production in Russia. It was not an example of a more low price than the official domestic retail. However, I never even tried to order equipment for themselves, because, in the end, it’s no better than buying a smartphone with it.
I’ll tell you: I never feared for the quality of the product to retrieve. In the end, AliExpress actively monitors vendors of counterfeit electronics and blocks them, and the reviews of actual customers photos saying about the seller and sold them products is best. In another case.
Global ROM – what does it mean
The first thing that repels me in smartphones from AliExpress, is the differences in firmware. Few people know about this, but smartphones Chinese manufacturers, usually divided into the Chinese and global. From a technical point of view, they are absolutely identical, but the software differ significantly. First and foremost, of course, the presence of Google services. Smartphones for sale in China, working on the basis of the Chinese firmware (Chinese ROM) and it has no Google services. So sellers get root and roll global firmware (Global ROM) on top of Chinese.
It would seem, what could be the problem if you have already done? But the fact is that, firstly, these smartphones are often left without updates, updates again because the Chinese will block Google services, and, secondly, Google itself can take to stop their services in the Chinese smartphone. If you think it’s impossible, read my article about how the search giant is blocking Google Mobile Services on smartphones Huawei. Even if at first it’s all right, with time built-in antivirus will spoil the whole raspberries. But if you still decide to buy a Chinese smartphone from AliExpress, take the Global Version (not ROM) – this means that the smartphone was originally intended for sale in the international market.
Why doesn’t Google Pay
Despite the fact that Google Pay is part of the firmware of smartphone, I want to talk about this service separately. I don’t know why it happens, but very often I see complaints of users who write that they have on the smartphone, which they ordered from AliExpress, stopped working Google Pay, although all other Google services are functioning quite properly. There are likely to impact the work of protective mechanisms that are built into Google Play – it’s a payment service that has access to the personal finances of the user, and once the device received root, in fact, equate to cracking, so that contactless payments can be dangerous. Therefore, the algorithms themselves are blocking the service and not allow him to complete the transaction.
To rectify the situation is often quite difficult. At the same time all help different ways, but the most common and effective is to reinstall the firmware. But I, of course, did not do anything you want – in the end, I’m not 16 years old and doing this stuff to me no pleasure at all. When I buy a smartphone, I just want to use it, not shaking in fear that the next time the cashier my smartphone just block Google Pay, not allowing me to pay for the purchase and forcing me to blush in front of the queue.
Warranty for smartphone with Aliexpress
Yes, I already said that do not doubt the quality of the smartphones that are sent from AliExpress, but the warranty for me is still very important. After all, you can never be sure that the purchased unit will not be defective.
How to pass the smartphone to the store
In the case of stores that are geographically in Russia, this question is solved very simply. If I bought the device in person at the store, in the event of a breakdown I’ll take it back. If it was purchased through the Internet, such as “Take” or “Ozone”, I can send it either through self-delivery or courier service, for which I return the money. In the case of AliExpress is not so.
First, to understand Chinese addresses – that still a quest. So if you can crack the back details, I am ready to give you a virtual medal of the defender of the rights of consumers. Second, sending to China will go 2 weeks at best, or even a month, and all this time you will have to stay without a smartphone, not to mention the fact that during the shipment it can ruin completely. Thirdly, the store can give me a replacement during repair or examination, and AliExpress will not give anything.
But you need to remember about the terms of warranty service, which under Russian law is 2 years and the Chinese… Hell, I have no idea whether there is any law on the protection of consumer rights, not to mention the time during which they have the sellers or manufacturers accepting claims from consumers. But, whatever it was, if anything, you’re even fine to sue the seller who issued you a smartphone, a court will, as justice of the peace, in Russia, this matter would still not have jurisdiction.
PS Buy smartphones in Russia. It is better to turn to gray the retailer than ordering something from China, and then to suffer.