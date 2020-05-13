Why is Wall Street smiling while the economy collapses?
The building of the stock exchange in New York
Share
May 12, 2020 10h14
Updated at 15h35
Share
Why is Wall Street smiling while the economy collapses?
Juliette Michel
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — The pandemic has knocked out the american economy, destroying brutally more than 20 million jobs and slaying the profits of firms. Yet, after a shot of mou in march, the New York stock Exchange has regained a form that is insolent.
Its index feature, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, has already picked up more than 30% since its lowest level in the 23 march, at the time of the panic gained the hospitals cope with the influx of serious cases of COVID-19, and where the u.s. States needed in the mess of cuts crippling businesses of all sizes.
The employment figures in the coming months or the results of the companies in the second quarter “will get worse”, but “Wall Street has their eyes fixed on the horizon,” says Sam Stovall, head of strategy of investment in CFRA.
In this regard, investors are encouraged by the gradual recovery of economic activity, as well as in Asia, in Europe and in some american States.
Even with a reduced capacity, the re-opening of the park Disneyland in Shanghai Monday has particularly marked the spirits.
In addition, the brokers of Wall Street “think that the figures are worse than expected on the economy will lead to even more aid from the Fed, the u.s. central bank, which has already injected thousands of billions of dollars to ensure that markets are functioning normally, says Mr. Stovall. The u.s. government has also paid astronomical amounts of money to try to mitigate the economic shock.
Especially, note the specialist, the investors expect a dynamic rebound in corporate profits as early as 2021.
And then where to place his money when the Fed has lowered its interest rates around 0 %? Buy the us debt on the market is not paying much at this time.
Offset
Listed companies are also far from faithfully representing the real economy.
They are on average larger, older and more international than the private companies. They are probably more able to weather the storm without too much damage as the multitude of restaurants, shops and small businesses that have had to close their doors for several weeks.