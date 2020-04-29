Why the COVID-19 hits-t-it more Quebec?
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
More than 80% of the deaths related to the COVID-19 in Quebec occurred in accommodation centres for long-term care (CHSLD) or in private residences for seniors.
In the time of a pandemic, when we compare, we despair. For several weeks, the Quebec shows in the top 10 of States or provinces in North America, where the COVID-19 mowing the largest number of lives, according to a compilation of data carried out by The Duty. In the ninth position, the province is faced with Illinois, but also the other provinces, and behind the States of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Louisiana, who lead the party of this tragedy, with death rates ranging from 116 deaths (New York) to 37 deaths (Louisiana) per 100,000 population. Quebec has exceeded the twenty deaths per 100 000 on Wednesday. But what is it that explains this balance, the highest in Canada ? Elements of the answers.
Quebec has more seniors living in collective accommodation
The carnage is supported, but it is also localized. More than 80 % of the deaths related to the COVID-19 in Quebec occurred in accommodation centres, places more likely to be stricken by the disease, due as much to the state of health of the people who are there that the containment general which prevails in these places.
However, since 2011, the number of people living alone in a collective dwelling has jumped in Quebec under the effect of the aging of the population, especially among those aged 70 years and older, according to the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).
Remember that in Canada, this is the age group most affected by the disease and by its developments in severe cases requiring hospitalization and admission to intensive care.
“Beyond the age of 70 years, the proportion of people residing in collective dwellings is higher in Quebec than in any other canadian province “, one can read in an analysis of the institute dated February 2018. Two times more people between 75 and 84 years of age live alone-in-residence in Quebec compared to the rest of Canada and even in Ontario, a province where the consequences lethal to the COVID-19 are lower than that in Quebec.
More than 40 % aged 85 years and over live in an accommodation centre, private and public sectors in Québec, which makes it the highest rate in the country, far ahead of Alberta, Ontario or British Columbia.
Quebec is a bit older
The COVID-19 wide-ranging, but with a preference for the elderly, thus affecting aging societies more than others. However, the Quebec enjoys a high life expectancy, of 80.6 years for men and 84.5 years for women, which, in the circumstances, may worsen the consequences of a lethal disease on the population. People 65 years and older represent 18.5% of the population, as against 16% in Ontario or even 11.2% in the State of Virginia in the United States, which has, in number, a population equivalent to that of Quebec. There, the coronavirus is responsible for 5.3 deaths per 100 000 inhabitants. Against 19.7 in Quebec.
Here, the 85 years and over comprise 2.4% of the population, which is slightly more than that in British Columbia (2.3 percent) or the State of New York (2.2 percent). Alberta, affected less strongly by the COVID-19, also has a younger population, which is composed of 12.2% 65 years and older, and 1.5 % aged 85 and older, according to data from Statistics Canada.
Quebec is more urban than rural
The COVID-19 is necessarily more than the dead where it has the greatest facility to spread, as in the cities which are distinguished by their concentration of human beings. However, the Quebec of today is certainly more urban than the one yesterday, with 71.5% of the population now lives in an urban environment. In comparison, in New Brunswick, where the coronavirus has not been any victim on this day, the urban population (49 %) is always lower than that of rural areas (51 %). In the countryside, distancing and physical containment are already part of everyday life.
Also, the State of New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the United States, has a rural population of barely 2 %. The rest is located in the megalopolis of the same name, and in towns of over 100,000 inhabitants, according to recent data from the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government.
In Canada, Montreal is also the second largest city in the most densely populated in the country, just behind Vancouver, with 4916 inhabitants per square kilometer, which densifies the “living-together” just like the spread of a viral disease.
Two deaths in three of the coronavirus have been recorded in the greater Montreal area. Most populous, Toronto, however, has a lower density of 4457 inhabitants per square kilometre, according to a recent study by the Fraser Institute.
Note that the health crisis in the United States is played in New York in one of the urban areas the more denser : 10 194 human are there per km2, which is two times more than in Montreal.
Quebec is a little more connected to the world
The international airport of Fredericton in New Brunswick, a province spared by the COVID-19 that there is no death, was attended last year by 424 000 passengers, which is 4 times less than what is spent by the airport of Montreal in January 2020 only.
Across the world, among the regions most affected by the pandemic, several are characterized by their interconnection to the rest of the world, through among others, of international airports and gateways to new ideas, new faces, but also of viruses and communicable diseases.
Thus, according to the most recent data of the airport authorities of New York and New Jersey, two areas severely affected by the pandemic in the United States, 10.5 million people visited the airports of John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia or Newark for the first month of 2020, of which more than a third in from a foreign country. Montreal is 1.6 million.
In Canada, the airports of Toronto and Vancouver that are also more assets annually, with a volume of 49 and 25 million passengers, compared with 19 million for the quebec metropolis. A performance that could act as an accelerant in the spread of coronavirus.
Quebec has a more fragile health in the face of certain diseases
This certainly comes with it. An older population is often sicker and now more sensitive to the pandemic. The last update to the federal epidemic confirms that pre-existing health problems may be responsible for the worsening cases of contamination, citing, among others, among the most important heart diseases, respiratory diseases and diabetes, diseases which are responsible in normal times of more deaths in Quebec than elsewhere in Canada, according to figures from 2018 to Statistics Canada.
Heart disease there are significant within the population as they have been 147 deaths per 100 000 inhabitants in Quebec this year, which is 4 more than at the national level and 11 more than in Ontario. Same thing for respiratory disease (38 deaths/100 000 inhabitants in Quebec compared to 31 in Ontario). Only the diabetes kills least in Quebec. In 2018, the disease has been 13 deaths per 100 000 inhabitants, compared to 18 on average in Canada.