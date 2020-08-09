Why the explosion in Beirut looks similar to a nuclear mushroom cloud?
An image of the explosion in Beirut on 4 August.
August 7, 2020 22h02
Agence Science-Presse
In the middle of the images of the tragedy in Beirut, the cloud formed by the explosion, in the form of a mushroom, has intrigued many observers: it was hard on the kick-not to think of a nuclear accident. How can we explain this similarity ?
It is above all a phenomenon of physics: the clouds in the mushroom form if an explosion generates a lot of energy. It is, literally, a “bubble” of debris, smoke, and water vapor, very hot, that forms in the air.
It rises quickly to form a column —the stem of the mushroom. When it reaches an altitude where the air density is lower, it is stopped in its course, and it spreads in all directions to form the head of the fungus.
Several chemical explosives have already caused the appearance of a fungus, reminiscent of the magazine Forbes. This is in particular the case of an incident that occurred in 2013 in a fertilizer plant, and in 2019 during the explosion of a refinery.
If the eye of the profane saw some similarities, the expert was immediately visible in the images of Beirut the absence of the characteristic signs of a nuclear explosion. For example, the energy released by this type of accident generates a light white or yellow, while the explosion in Beirut was a rather in shades of red and orange.