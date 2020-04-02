Wilson: this season I’m not that good, don’t even think about switching
The Englishman spoke about a possible departure from Bournemouth.
Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson commented on the interest in him from English clubs and evaluated their performances this season.
Earlier the services of 28-year-old striker interested Chelsea and Manchester United.
“Of course, the interest from big clubs flatters me. Attend various rumors, but I don’t follow the news. Learn about them from their family and friends, and it inspires me on a good performance.
Last season I played at a stable level and tried to support him, despite interest in me. Any player would like to progress and play in the Champions League, this is based on my career.
But the main problem at the moment is to help Bournemouth to maintain residence. This season I’m not good enough to even think about moving. I keep that in mind and try to be focused,” – said Wilson in an interview with Sky Sports.
This season Wilson spent 32 of the fight t-shirt “cherry”, his nine goals and one assist.