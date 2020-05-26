Wind sling around the dÃ©confinement in Germany
Angela Merkel’s government intends to extend the rules of distancing until 5 July.
Share
May 25, 2020 9h43
Share
Wind sling around the dÃ©confinement in Germany
Mathieu Foulkes
AFP
BERLIN â€” Angela Merkel is facing a beginning of a revolt of the German regions in the east of the country, who want to lift almost all restrictions related to the pandemic in spite of persistent concerns.
From 6 June, the obligations to wear a mask and comply with the distance physics to be in part deleted in Thuringia, a Land of ex-GDR very little affected at this stage, with 1800 officially reported cases and 152 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.
This decision goes against the grain of the government of Angela Merkel, who intends to extend the rules of detachment until July 5, according to a protocol that obtained Monday by the AFP and which will be discussed this week with the 16 regions.
“I’m not saying that people should begin to tighten in the arm or to remove their mask to kiss”, has justified the leader of the extreme left of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow. But it is not “logical” to maintain restrictions so that half of the districts in the region have not reported new infections during the past three weeks, he argued.
The Land, one of the least dense of the country, could, however, put in place a mechanism of reconfinement if is reached in a week, a threshold of 35 new infections per 100 000 inhabitants. The port of the mask may also remain compulsory in public transport, has assured Monday in the face of critics, like Mr. Ramelow.
New homes
Thuringia was followed on Monday by another region of Germany, Saxony neighbor, she also hardly affected by the virus, with 205 deaths and about 5000 cases officially identified.
This return to normal has been very freshly welcomed in the rest of Germany concerned about a second wave ternirait a rather positive review, with Monday 8257 standard death officially reported, compared to many of its european neighbours.
“What [Ramelow] is not brave, but stupid”, to carry the conservative daily Die Welt. Gathered Monday morning in a video conference, the leaders of the CDU, the party of Angela Merkel, has denounced a “signal devastating”.
“He must not give the impression that the pandemic is over”, warns the federal minister of Health, Jens Spahn.
If the general trend is to the decrease in the pandemic, it remains, according to him, “of homes, local and regional, where the virus spreads to new quickly and that require immediate intervention”.
In Frankfurt, some 107 members of a baptist church have been contaminated in recent days. In Leer, in the north of Germany, there are 18 customers of a restaurant were infected during the reopening may 15.
“Race” in the dÃ©confinement
Engaged for three weeks in a dÃ©confinement progressive, other German regions are also seeing an evil eye the initiatives of Thuringia and Saxony.
At the head of the region most hit by the virus, Bavaria, the conservative Markus SÃ¶der sees in the entire removal of the restrictions a “fatal signal”.
“In Bavaria, we were particularly affected because of our border with Austria. […] I don’t want her to be again infected with a policy that negligent, carried out in Thuringia,” also the border of his region, ” says Dr. SÃ¶der, become one of the personalities most popular in Germany, and possible successor to Angela Merkel in 2021.
A member of the ruling coalition, the social democratic party (SPD feared that if committed between the LÃ¤nder a “race” to the dÃ©confinement the fastest way to revive an economy in recession and to restore all civil liberties.
Thuringia and Saxony, where the extreme right is powerful, may in addition, according to the head of health of the SPD, Karl Lauterbach, “to give the impression of pandering” to the protesters of the “Corona demos” which meet every week in the whole of Germany activists ultraleft, the right of identity and supporters of theories complotistes opposed to the restrictions.