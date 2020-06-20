Window shopping: picnic inspired

Lèche-vitrine: pique-nique inspiré

June 18, 2020

Updated on June 19, 2020 at 17h18

Marie-Anne Dayé

Special Collaboration

The parks will be our darlings this summer, both to take the air and gather in family or between friends. Roll out the blanket, unpack the nice unbreakable dishes, take out the games and enjoy a picnic full of style!

Address book

  • GUY: 1475 boulevard Lebourgneuf, or guy.ca
  • Harvest: 885 3rd Avenue, Limoilou or 980, avenue Cartier, Montcalm, or larecolteenvrac.com
  • Simons: simons.ca
  • Under the roof: 127, rue Saint-Paul or sousletoit.ca
  • Addicted Kitchen and outbuildings: 273, rue Saint-Joseph est
Kit zero waste (utensils and straw, bamboo, cleaning brush, carrying pouch) OLA Bamboo, 10,99 $ for The Harvest

Serving bowl bamboo recycled biodegradable Xenia Talor, 35 $ at Simons (Mill 1840, Web exclusive)

Unbreakable dishes and reusable Eco made of scales from nuts, fiber from bamboo and powder of corn. A plate of $ 7.99, bowl 5,99 $ and utensils salad 7,99 $ at Hooked-in-Kitchen and dependencies

Cases of beers and bottles of wine leather Wilboro, 89 $ and 60 $ at Under the roof

Game of tic-tac-toe wooden maple and walnut designed by Jonathan Dorthe, Workshop D, 60 $ at Simons (Mill 1840, Web exclusive)

Tablecloth/picnic blanket in polyester, with straps at MEC

Lunch bags-reusable Hubert Cormier, $ 35 for the set of 3 in Simons (Mill 1840, Web exclusive)

Table napkins made of hemp and organic cotton In the bag, 16 “x 16”, $ 22 for 2 at Harvest

Wine chiller and beverage Rabbit neoprene insulated expandable, 24 $ at Hooked-in-Kitchen and dependencies

Kitchen tool multi-function wood and stainless steel Alfresco, Wild and Wolf, 36 $ at Hooked-in-Kitchen and dependencies

