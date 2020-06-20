Window shopping: picnic inspired
June 18, 2020
Updated on June 19, 2020 at 17h18
Marie-Anne Dayé
Special Collaboration
The parks will be our darlings this summer, both to take the air and gather in family or between friends. Roll out the blanket, unpack the nice unbreakable dishes, take out the games and enjoy a picnic full of style!
Address book
- GUY: 1475 boulevard Lebourgneuf, or guy.ca
- Harvest: 885 3rd Avenue, Limoilou or 980, avenue Cartier, Montcalm, or larecolteenvrac.com
- Simons: simons.ca
- Under the roof: 127, rue Saint-Paul or sousletoit.ca
- Addicted Kitchen and outbuildings: 273, rue Saint-Joseph est