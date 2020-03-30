Winokur can’t wait for when she cuts Leshchenko
Variety actor Vladimir Vinokur has told RIA of “news” about the health of the singer Lev Leshchenko, who is recovering in hospital in Kommunarka from the coronavirus.
It is not known when discharged Leshchenko. “Talked to him, the improve went all good, but still it is not known when discharged himself forward,” shared winokur.
Another Russian artist/composer Igor Nikolaev, reported the test result for coronavirus in your Instagram.
“The long-awaited result: COVID-19 negative!” – shared the artist. He thanked all who believed in a positive outcome and hospital doctors in Kommunarka and his family.
That Nikolaev was hospitalized to the medical center in Moscow the village of Kommunarka, was reported on March 26. The composer took the tests to check for the presence of virus.
Later it became known that the singer was diagnosed with pneumonia. It was noted that he is in a state of moderate severity.
Meanwhile, in Russia for the period of the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 contracted 1836 people. The last day was identified 302 cases of the disease.