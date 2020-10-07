The former weather girl from the Televisa channel published a fitness photograph on social networks and unleashed the sighs of her millions of fans.

Yanet Garcia

The 29-year-old model and Mexican television presenter, Yanet García, shared a few days ago her radical change in physique in recent years. Lewis Howes' partner, based on arduous hours of physical training and proper nutrition, has some of the most enviable legs on the continent.

Yanet uploaded on her official Instagram account a comparative image between how her body looked in her beginnings as a model and today.

In the last hours, Yanet García published again on the network of the camera a fitness photograph that fell in love with his millions of fans. In it, she can be seen doing an exercise on a red mat and wearing a sports outfit.

“Today is a good day to exercise 💦” Garcia wrote to motivate his almost 14 million followers to do sports activities.

This aforementioned and recent pic of ex-athlete Lewis Howes's girlfriend was quickly filled with likes and comments from his loyal followers.