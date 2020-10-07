Jésica Cirio shared a daring photograph, the model revealed all her attributes

With little clothes: the photo of Jésica Cirio raised the temperature in the network

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old model and television presenter Jésica Cirio is constantly active on social networks, through her publications she tries to transmit good energy to her followers.

View this post on Instagram Why do we carry so many things in our purses, can someone explain to me? ud83dude02 Name at least 3 things that are never lacking in yours! The move is never lacking in gel alcohol, lip moisturizer and hand cream. Bikini: @cocotdufour ud83dudcf8 @chrisbeliera A post shared by Jesica Cirio (@jesicacirio) on

After her partner Martín Isaurralde overcame his health, the model has returned to work on television. It should be noted that the model is followed by two and a half million people on her official account on Instagram

Jésica recently shared some snapshots on her Instagram where she can be seen on the shore of the beach posing with a lilac bikini, which reveals her rear.

With sunglasses and a bag in her arms, the beautiful Jésica enjoys the sun and shows off her toned silhouette. The model's secret to maintaining her curves is that every morning she has a celery smoothie with a tablespoon of matcha powder and then continues with her usual meal.

View this post on Instagram Why would it be that spring makes us so happy? ud83eudd29 Personally I feel very energetic and eager to do things than in other stations! It happens to them? Anyway, with this photo I welcome you ud83cudf38ud83cudf3aud83cudf37u2600ufe0fud83dudc96 Look: @cocotdufour Ph: @chrisbeliera A post shared by Jesica Cirio (@jesicacirio) on

“Why do we carry so many things in our purse, someone explain? Name at least 3 things that are never missing from yours!

Mine never lacks alcohol gel, lip moisturizer and hand cream. Bikini “ , Jésica wrote to encourage her followers to share their anecdotes