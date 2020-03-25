With the approval of the father of 24-year-old son of the President of Argentina wins the stage in dresses

Alberto Fernandez for a year is the President of Argentina, but public attention focused not on his politics but on a very peculiar successor.

Estanislao Fernandez — 24-year-old son of the President of Argentina. Young people interested in the geek culture, is stream popular online games on the Twitch, and moonlights at night clubs, performing in incredible female characters — from Pikachu to Harley Quinn.

The father supports his son’s Hobbies. “He’s a very creative person, who does not hesitate to vent his energy in different ways” — quoted Alberto Fernandez, the newspaper Clarin.

After the election of Fernandez to the presidency in the Network even discussed that he is in a sense owed the victory to his son — in Argentina welcome freedom of expression and at least 10% of the votes Alberto scored thanks to an heir.

Estanislao — outdoor bisexual. In November 2019, it was reported that the President’s son lives with his girlfriend, despite the fascination with drag culture. Now about the personal life of the heir nothing is known.