Empowered by having achieved a broad rejection of the official project to update provincial education, the unions consider that the time has come to sit down to negotiate the postponed salaries of workers in the sector.

Once it was confirmed that Governor Rodolfo Suarez had decided to postpone the treatment of the controversial provincial education bill until 2021 , the teaching sector did not hide the feeling of a (provisional) battle won , but also took advantage of the push achieved by this rare unit to advance in another fight: to fight for a salary increase.

From the SUTE , the message was clear: “Stopping the law was a great victory in unity of schools, education workers with the support of the community and broad sectors of society. However, the problems of the educational system have not been solved and therefore we will continue in the street demanding the urgent opening of joint “.

The teachers' union maintains that the situation of workers “is urgent” and that inequality has deepened sharply in the context of the pandemic . Faced with this scenario, a recurring proposal returns from the ranks of Sebastián Henríquez : the Executive for months has not responded or acknowledged receipt of the request to open the joint meetings to discuss, among other issues, the postponed salary increase.

On the private side , the SADOP also considers that the Suarez government has to sit on a parity to speak with education workers.

At the national level, only five provinces have given increases to teachers above inflation : Corrientes, Santiago del Estero, San Luis, Salta and Buenos Aires.

In a year marked by distance classes , the main pending issue with this sector continues to be salary. With an average increase of 39.3% , salaries were 3.5 percentage points below inflation in the last twelve months, at least in 19 provinces.

The Argentine Teachers Union (UDA) does not play around with subtleties and describes the economic situation of the sector as a “wage collapse.” Teachers' salaries across the country, says that union, “are below the poverty line , today $ 44,521, and in many cases closer to the poverty line, of $ 18,322.”

In the midst of the discussion to return to the classroom , Sergio Romero , Secretary General of UDA, established a position: “ Minister Trotta must imminently call for greater investment in education , ask to meet with the Budget and Finance Commission and request that at least 6% of GDP is invested “.

Both locally and nationally, the perception of a glass half empty is that the 2021 school year is going to be as complicated as the current one, but with the added bonus that salary will remain in the background or, directly, off the agenda.

To open the umbrella from now on and make it clear that there will not be a passive attitude to the argument of the red box, there is a large agenda with the slogan # MásParaEducación . This includes assemblies every day, caravanning by region for this Thursday and a flyer and gathering of signatures in the departmental squares for Friday.

In the SUTE they hope to capitalize on the wide repercussion that the rejection of the official project of a new education law had in order to achieve a massive participation in the claims that are coming. The next chapter is called joint.