With the virus, less meat, more vegetables for Americans?

Vegetables for sale in a market of Seattle

May 5, 2020 15h48

Updated at 23h12

Daniel Hoffman

Agence France-Presse

Luc Olinga

Agence France-Presse

NEW YORK — Less meat, more vegetables : the Americans may have to soon bend to this formula, the supermarket chains limiting one after the other, purchases of meat, a result of the temporary closure of abattoirs due to coronavirus.

Fears about a possible shortage of meat at the time approach is the traditional barbecue season have been strengthened by the decision of the sign Costco to impose its own set of restrictions on the number of pieces of beef, pork, and poultry that its customers can buy in the face of increasing demand.

Each client will now have the right to obtain a maximum of three items of meat, says the company in a press release published Monday on its website.

This measure is intended to “help more people to be able to buy the goods they want and need,” said the company, which manages 440 hypermarkets on the territory of the united states.

Costco is not the first chain to announce this kind of limitations in the United States : supermarkets Kroger and chain Wegmans have done similar ads.

Since the containment, the supermarkets have seen a strong demand for that providers are forced to temporarily shut down the slaughterhouses, where workers are contaminated at the COVID-19.

The imbalance between supply and demand could worsen in the coming weeks in the perspective of the long weekend “Memorial Day”, may 25, which marks the beginning of the barbecue and is conducive to increased consumption of meat.

Limited supply

Experts believe to the extent that the risk of scarcity is not that it is widespread, but more localized, depending on the supplier of signs.

President Donald Trump has recently signed a decree ordering to the factories, where they are slaughtered and processed cattle, pigs and poultry, remain open to ensure that there would be meat in the supermarket shelves.

After having already closed five sites, the giant meat Tyson Foods has warned on Monday that new closures of slaughterhouses were more likely this year.

It is difficult to anticipate how much time will persist, these challenges caused by the COVID-19″, said ceo Noel White, adding that the duration of closures ranged for the time in between “for a few days and weeks.”

Therefore, the production of meat from Tyson Foods will significantly decrease, as some employees do make more at the factory for fear of being contaminated.

“There will be a limited supply of our products available in stores until we are able to reopen our sites,” warned Mr. White, in a blog entry.

Each customer of Costco will have the right to purchase a maximum of three items of meat.

Archive AP, Paul Sakuma

According to the main agricultural union in the United States, Farm Bureau, at least 18 meat factories have been closed over the last two months, decreasing by the way the country’s ability to transform the pork meat is approximately 20% and that of beef by 10 %.

Approximately 20 employees working in the slaughterhouses and processing plants of meat in the United States have succumbed to the COVID-19 and at least 6500 have been affected, to varying degrees, to 30 April, according to their union, UFCW.

The working conditions on the sites, facilitate the spreading : the employees are working side-by-side on production lines and often take their breaks and meals in the premises do not comply with the recommended distance.

The companies of the sector, ensure you put in place sanitary measures required to protect workers, between screening tests, control of temperature, protection for the face or installations of screens in plexiglas.

But these precautions have come too late, say the organizations that represent the employees.

For their part, some farmers cannot move their animals to the slaughterhouse.

If cows and oxen can without too many problems continue to graze in the meadows, the pigs are mostly fed on the inside according to a schedule precise enough.

If they become too fat, they lose their value and can be injured.

