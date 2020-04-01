With these Zodiac signs is not afraid to endure any adversity
Horoscope call 4 sign of the zodiac, perfect for the neighborhood during the isolation period.
Virgin
Virgo is considered a real gem. If you are unlucky enough to get stuck in a quarantine period, or to survive the Apocalypse, and pray to put this sign of the zodiac. Virgin managed to buy the necessary products before the threat began to discuss for the first time. And it’s not only the products, but different disinfectants and supply of household products for a year! Moreover, you don’t have to worry at all o a private life, because Virgo will create a bunker (just in case). So you’ll stay comfortable in these terrible times c Virgin a your apartment will be filled with all necessary products and medicines. The zodiacal representative is difficult to surprise.
Taurus
Taurus is another great choice in the event of quarantine or of the Apocalypse. Even though it is not as organized as the virgin, but a very Thrifty and frugal. B his storerooms is always a seaming, first-aid kit full of medicines, a tools and instruments are present in multiple copies. Yes, toilet paper him too much. Taurus I always think o the future, therefore, does not allow himself to sit at home c last packet of salt or potatoes. He has stocks for all occasions. And you are lucky enough to be in good company c a person who will always enjoy a delicious dinner and intelligent conversation.
Libra
Zodiac sign Libra – the home of person who prefers to stock up on for a long time. However, in this category it loses much of the first two zodiac representatives. However, in psychological terms, this is the best partner and neighbor in the time of Apocalypse, because he has superpowers. What? The lack of conflict! Libra – the perfect man who will do everything to make you comfortable and there were even the slightest reason to quarrel. In the end, you will not be rich, but as calm and quarantine.
Gemini
The zodiac sign Gemini are a good option, but you will have to take care o of provisions. The perfect neighbor for those who have already managed to stock up on food, medicines and all the necessary items for long-term isolation. Why you need Twins? In order not to die of boredom! Imagine that for a certain period of your city/country/world was deprived of light or the Internet. What to do? Priglasitel to his Twins. It’s incredibly active, interesting and amazing people. Just cant show that will amuse and entertain you in the most difficult period.