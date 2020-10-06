Aracely Arámbula shared a daring photograph on social networks that generated all the compliments and sighs from her fans.

The 45-year-old Mexican actress and singer, Aracely Arámbula, deludes her fans with a possible role in a Televisa television series. Luis Miguel's ex-wife greatly increased her popularity in the series “La Doña” and “El Señor de los Cielos”.

As revealed by the journalist Juan José Origel, Aracely could be part of Salvador Mejía's future production, which would apparently be called “Stronger than the wind.”

One of the possible gallants with whom Arámbula could star in this aforementioned program is precisely Sebastián Rulli, with whom he had a brief affair.

In the last hours, Aracely Arámbula shared a photo on her personal Instagram account that caught all the eyes of her fans.

In this aforementioned pic, you can see Luis Miguel's ex-wife wearing black underwear and a reddish-tone leather jacket.