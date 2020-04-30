Without a licence to 127 km/h in a zone of 50 km/h
30 April 2020 14: 20
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
A driver 21 years of age, without a licence, was arrested by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Wednesday to 20 h 45 à Rimouski, while he was travelling at 127 km/h in a zone where the maximum speed is 50 km/h.
He received a first finding of a violation of 1458$ for excessive speed, with 14 demerit points. The police gave him a second observation of 489$ because it does not possess a valid driver’s license.
The hit and will therefore have a total of nearly$ 2000 to pay a fine. “The peculiarity in this folder, it is that this great excess of speed took place opposite the park Beauséjour, an area that is frequented by people of all ages,” says the information officer of the SQ, Claude Doiron.