There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez is an artist with all the letters since she has not only triumphed in the cinema but also in music.

From an early age JLo captivated everyone with her beautiful voice and acting talent that undoubtedly left everyone extremely surprised and stunned.

Currently it was known that on February 14, 2021, Marc Anthony's ex will premiere the movie “Marry me” that she made with Owen Wilson and the Colombian singer Maluma .

However, so that the wait does not become so long to see JLo and “Pretty boy” together in the movies, a few days ago they released the songs “Pa Ti” and “Lonely”.

On the other hand, an Instagram fan page shared an image of her where she can be seen with a look that caused a great impact among her followers.