Woman assaulted near the Hospital of the Child Jesus: suspect found
April 23, 2020 16h22
Share
Marc Allard
The Sun
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) was found a man suspected to have attacked and inflicted injuries to a woman in her thirties, at the beginning of April, near the Hospital of the Child Jesus.
On Tuesday, the SPVQ had requested the assistance of the public to identify this man. It would have committed assaults and wounded a woman of 34 years on 7 April, to 16.45, while the victim was walking on the chemin de la Canardière, near the Hospital of the Child Jesus.
The suspect is identified and located. It no longer represents a danger to the citizens,” said David Pelletier, spokesman for the SPVQ.
The man will be met by investigators, which could further proceed in his arrest.
Provided
Le Soleil