“Women of low social responsibility”: Mikhalkov has described Hollywood Actresses
In the latest issue of its unique author’s program “Besogon TV” Light Nikita Sergeyevich Mikhalkov again, everything explained to us. As usual, much of what Mikhalkov is a manipulation by speculation, and is bordered by criminal activities by spreading false information. The Director once again put a disappointing diagnosis of the Decadent West, which is accelerated in its decay, unable to cope with the onslaught of the epidemic. Hinted at the nature of the origin of the new virus (and was completely wrong, as several publications in scientific journals convincingly refuted all the conspiracy theories about the artificial nature covid-19). And, in between, gave a succinct characterization of the Actresses, who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and violence. But no, judging by the visuals, which flashed never accusing Weinstein Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman, this feature Mikhalkov gave all the Actresses who had ever worked with Harvey.
“Well, it is impossible. The mass murderer Breivik, who killed 77 people, was given 21 years at the prison. And 23, gets producer Harvey Weinstein in Association with women of low social responsibility. Don’t be surprised, I think so. But as you can still evaluate the actions of these women who were coming to this man? Moreover, note that this is not a romantic hero, not the handsome on the appearance of Harvey Weinstein Lord is not especially trying to imagine his dream of a young beauty pretty hard. If you do not take into consideration that went to him and had a relationship with him not just. Because of these relationships could be Oscar or the role. There was no thrust, love and passion. There was cold calculation. Well, and the difference between a prostitute who is given money from the woman, which is awarded at the Oscars? Because Oscar, as a result, gives you the opportunity to sign new contracts with large sums.
And for that, for these relations Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years in prison. And note that this is not a maniac off the street, this is a man who over the last 20 years did 70 per cent of the best American paintings. From the point of view of artistic and financial point of view. More than 80 nominations for “Oscar”. And he lost everything. He is a nobody. He’s crushed. He’s destroyed. It was easier to shoot.
Well here is a natural way to balance? 77 deliberately killed people and love Affairs that was 30 years ago and now have surfaced, and they say have lost their marketable appearance ladies who want again to remind myself, even at the expense of someone else’s life. Human life, which many of them did”.