Work and family: a seal for the top employers
The pandemic has accentuated the need to innovate in terms of balancing work-family-studies. A lot of people have been forced to work at home, and with the schools closed, the children acted as new colleagues.
June 21, 2020
Updated on June 22, 2020 at 4h20
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
EXCLUSIVE / The ministry of the Family wants to recognize companies that put in place good measures for the reconciliation of family and work. A seal, a distinctive award will be given to employers to highlight their organizational practices, learned about The Sun.
The minister Mathieu Lacombe will make the announcement Monday in Montreal.
The government will provide $ 900,000 to two agencies to review the organisation of the work in this direction. The Network for a Quebec Family (RPQF) will benefit from this aid, he oversees the recognition Program balance work and family, and collaborates with the government since a good time already.
Moreover, the announcement of this seal distinctive was to take place in the month of march, at a time when the health crisis erupted. The new programme for employers has become even more relevant during the pandemic.
The RPQF award, so the seal to companies that stand out, several criteria must be met.
For parents
In addition to providing guidance to employers to help them to implement measures that are acceptable to the work-family balance, the government hopes to provide tools for parents. According to a poll by Leger conducted in 2018, 49 % of parents say they are reluctant to use the measures in place by their employers.
The second charity that will receive a portion of the amount invested, the quebec Federation of Family-oriented community organizations (FQOCF), will try to decrease this percentage. Their new project will join, support and empower parents so that they are more likely to use measures of conciliation family-work-studies offered by their employer or educational institution.
The objective of the government is to facilitate, in part, the lives of parents and employers, especially in periods of economic recovery. The announcement of Monday covers several aspects of the reconciliation of family and work.