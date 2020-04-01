Worldwide skyrocketed the price of rice and wheat
On the background of the pandemic coronavirus infection COVID-19, the world markets sharply increased prices for rice and wheat, according to The Wall Street Journal.
So, according to the newspaper, wheat futures on the Chicago Mercantile exchange soared by 15% in the period from mid to end of March and reached $5,72 per bushel (over $131 per ton – Delo.ua). The price of Thai rice, which is considered a benchmark in the global market since the beginning of the year, jumped 17% to $ 490 per ton.
Short and to the point Telegram
The publication notes that food is getting more expensive due to excessive demand around the world. To maintain the food security of the States impose restrictions on the export of key commodities.
In particular, Ukraine and Kazakhstan have already announced temporary restrictions on the export of wheat. Vietnam, one of the main world producers of rice, also announced plans to reduce exports of this product, reports Bloomberg.
Millers warn of rise in price of bread in Ukraine
Traditional importing States of wheat and rice, for their part, also are pushing up prices, increasing the volume of purchases of products.
Experts believe that prices are rising in terms of the de facto excess supply. According to the USDA, world production of milled rice in 2019-2020 is estimated at 500 million tons, which is close to the record. Global reserves, according to the Agency, amount to 180 million tons, a historical high.
A similar situation exists with wheat because of increasing production from a number of countries. In U.S. Department of agriculture predict that in season 2019-2020 is expected record harvest at around 764,5 million tons.